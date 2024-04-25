What is barbacoa at Chipotle?

Barbacoa is a popular protein option for burritos and bowls at Chipotle, but it leaves some customers curious as to what barbacoa is and what it’s made of.

Barbacoa has been on Chipotle’s menu for around 25 years and can be added as the main protein component of any burrito, bowl, or taco.

Although the popular Mexican chain serves barbacoa, the dish has deep roots in Caribbean cuisine and is traditionally cooked in a hole in the ground covered with agave leaves.

The best thing is that no matter what protein you choose at Chipotle, the price is always the same, and you can even mix and match with another type of meat. Recently, fans praised Chipotle’s prices after seeing the work that goes into making their meals. However, this tender meat is a popular fan-favorite due to its smoky, spicy, and rich flavors – the perfect pairing for a good dollop of guac and sour cream.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Contents:

What is barbacoa?

My Baking Addiction Chipotle’s most popular beef option.

Chipotle’s website states that their barbacoa is marinated beef shoulder that is cooked three times to make it really succulent. They state, “First, we cook it sous vide, which locks in moisture by heating the beef at a precise, low temperature for a looong time. Then we marinate it overnight and add aromatic spices like oregano, cloves, and bay leaf, then braise it slowly at a low temperature until it’s mouthwateringly tender, then shred it by hand.”

Chipotle prides itself on using quality ingredients and lists all of them on its website. They use ’53 real ingredients’ to make up all of their meals, and barbacoa contains quite a lot of their signature ingredients to give it a rich, umami flavor.

Article continues after ad

Barbacoa traditionally could be made of cooked beef or sheep. A lot of Mexican cuisine uses beef cheek, however, at Chipotle they use beef shoulder. They state that this is because this is a cut of meat that keeps its moisture in well throughout the long cooking process and ensures that the meat is never dry.

Article continues after ad

Barbacoa vs Carnitas at Chipotle: What’s the difference?

Chipotle Chipotle serves two types of slow-braised meat.

Both carnitas and barbacoa are delicious options for your burrito bowl (as long as you’re not a vegan!), and both are slow-braised, but barbacoa is beef and carnitas is pork.

Carnitas is like a Mexican-inspired pulled pork. It’s cooked with juniper berries, thyme, orange peel, and bay leaves, and has a sweet, smoky flavor. It is cooked similarly to barbacoa as its flavor comes from being slow-cooked in spices.

Article continues after ad

Barbacoa’s slow-cooked beef is marinated in chili peppers, oregano, thyme, and bay leaves. Its flavor is less sweet and more spicy. Both these meats retain a nice smoky flavor that goes well with the tanginess associated with salsas, sour cream, and guacamole.

How to make Chipotle barbacoa at home

Chipotle Satisfy your Chipotle cravings at home.

Has reading all that about barbacoa made you hungry? Have no fear, because you can cook it at home. The great thing about this slow-cooked meat is that yes, it does take a good few ingredients to make, but it keeps well and can be adapted to make lots of meals. It also freezes well, so stock up!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What you’ll need:

3 lb beef brisket or chuck roast (trimmed and cut into 2-inch chunks)

1/2 cup beef broth

2 medium chipotle chiles in adobo (including the sauce, about 4 tsp)

5 cloves garlic (minced or coarsely chopped)

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp dried oregano

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp ground cloves

2 whole bay leaves

Method:

Combine everything except the beef in a blender and puree until smooth. It should have the consistency of a pasta sauce, if is is too thick, add some boiling water. Place the beef chunks in a slow cooker. Pour the pureed mixture from the blender on top. Add the (whole) bay leaves. If you don’t have a slow cooker, cook on low heat in the oven. Cook for 4-6 hours on high or 8-10 hours on low, until the beef is fall-apart tender. Basically, when the meat is falling apart on the inside, but crispy on the outside, you’ll know it’s ready. Remove the bay leaves. Shred the meat using two forks and stir into the juices. Cover and rest for 5-10 minutes. This is a really important step as it allows the beef to marinate more in the sauce and get acquainted with those rich flavors. Serve whatever way you like. On a burrito with rice, fresh guacamole, salsa verde, sour cream, and cheese is a great way to eat this smoky meat.

If this made you crave Chipotle, check out our other guides on the Chipotle secret menu, or how to use a hack to get more food to the same price.