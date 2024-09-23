Grandma’s first time at Chipotle prompts heartfelt response from restaurant

Chipotle has responded after TikTok user Courtney Crawford posted her grandma’s reaction to trying their food for the first time.

It might have been her first time trying a burrito bowl from the Mexican restaurant, but Courtney’s grandma was not disappointed.

She actually enjoyed her meal from Chipotle so much that she made a phone call mid-meal to let her friend know how tasty her dish was.

With a half-eaten burrito bowl in front of her, Courtney’s grandma could be heard telling her friend, “And you know what, it doesn’t take any time at all.”

Article continues after ad

As she continued to praise the popular restaurant, she added, “Everything is right there, and they put it in your bowl.”

“It’s so neat! It’s our first time,” she concluded while licking her lips and giggling.

Once Courtney’s TikTok went viral, Chipotle responded in the comments, “This is who we do it for.” Courtney then exclaimed, “Chipotle, she’s so happy she lives so close to you now!!”

Article continues after ad

Many others were drawn to the TikToker’s grandma and added their comments about how “adorable” her reaction to the food and its assembly was.

Article continues after ad

“She is the most adorable thing I have ever seen,” wrote one.

“She needs to be protected at all costs,” added another.

During the clip, Courtney also cheekily teased her grandma for pronouncing Chipotle like “Chipot-ley,” leading many viewers to do the same. Some viewers even said their elderly loved ones mispronounced the restaurant’s name as well.

Though it’s unknown what exactly Courtney’s grandma ordered to make her thrilled by her experience, Chipotle just brought back smoked brisket, which was a “top requested item” on their menu before it was axed three years ago.

Article continues after ad

Customers at home are even turning their Chipotle burritos into grilled cheese by using a bag of their favorite shredded cheese. To make one, customers place their burrito on a skillet full of melted cheese and coat the entire wrap in the golden-brown goodness.