Bear goes viral swiping hotel guest in the face at dinner party gone wrong

A black bear is taking social media by storm for crashing an outdoor dinner party at a hotel in Mexico, even swiping a guest in the face before being shooed off the scene.

Lions, tigers and bears — oh my! Guests at the Chipinque Hotel in San Pedro de Garza García, played it cool when a young, curious, and hungry black bear wandered onto the grounds to get a bite to eat.

Video taken of the encounter has gone viral, showing the critter munching on food at an outdoor dinner table as a woman sat calmly in a chair next to it.

Other guests and personnel on the scene surrounded the bear at a safe distance, brandishing what looked to be lengths of pipe as it continued to chow down.

However, things escalated when the animal swiped at the woman with its two front paws, hitting her in the face. Hotel staff stepped in and shooed it off, and the woman was able to get away, surprisingly unharmed.

The short, fifteen-second clip has made the rounds across English-speaking social media, sparking shock and confusion from viewers who couldn’t process how calm everyone was.

“I don’t think I would have just sat there,” one commenter wrote.

“Guess he wasn’t a fan of room service,” another joked.

“Girl stayed so calm while that bear was right next to her,” another said. I would’ve ran so fast…”

Black bears aren’t uncommon to this region of Mexico, and are considered an endangered species in the country. They’re known to seek out food in residential areas like the Chipinque Hotel, leading to incidents such as this one.

Similar to wildlife guidelines in areas where bears are common, residents in Mexico’s Northeastern mountains are advised against interacting with the bears and asked not to leave out food, lest it encourage them to do things like this, placing both themselves and humans in danger.

