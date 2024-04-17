Viral Chipotle ‘hack’ gets you bigger bowls but some aren’t sold

A woman has sparked debate after revealing her hack to get a “fuller” bowl at Chipotle with a viral TikTok, and the fast food outlet has even had to respond.

The portion sizes offered by Chipotle have long been the subject of debate, with many fans craving more protein in their bowls.

In the video, which has gained more than 4 million views, Jewel told viewers that she believes Chipotle will be more inclined to give bigger portions if they think you’re a man.

“Me putting my boyfriend’s name on my Chipotle online order because they give men bigger portions,” the text overlay read.

Article continues after ad

The official Chipotle account themselves chimed in on the woman’s ‘hack’, writing: “Hey Siri, what’s the definition of girl math?”

Despite Chipotle’s response, other viewers were keen to weigh in and share their thoughts on the video as some were left in complete disbelief.

Article continues after ad

“NO WAIT THIS IS SO TRUE,” one exclaimed.

One revealed that when her boyfriend ordered for her, she got the “perfect bowl.” “I swear it was so heavy it was delicious. And I will always think back to that perfect bowl,” they claimed.

“Chipotle worker here. It’s just because I know the men are more annoying and I hate hearing ‘can I get extra…’ when I give the portions I’m told to give, then get yelled at because we’re running out of rice,” one offered.

Article continues after ad

Even the official Chipotle account themselves chimed in, writing: “Hey Siri, what’s the definition of girl math?”

The popular chain continues to go viral as fans have also managed to get their favorite items back on the menu.