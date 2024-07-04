Papa John’s is giving away free pizzas: Here’s how to get them

Papa John’s is renowned for its classic pizza dishes, and this July, you can bag some freebies. Here are all the details you need to know.

It seems as though pizza is the star of the fast food world this summer, as many popular brands are bringing out new deals and releases for customers to take part in.

Domino’s announced that in June it would be teaming up with UberEats to hand out free pizza all summer long. Then, viral videos circulated of Pizza Hut’s iconic buffet, revealing that it was slowly making its way back to restaurants.

Now, Papa John’s is hopping on the bandwagon and giving out free pizza from July 8 until July 21, 2024. But, in order to claim your free 1-topping medium pizza, you’ll need to sign up to become a Papa John’s Rewards Member.

Papa John’s Enjoy a free 1-topping medium pizza of your choice

To get started with the sign-up process, visit Papa John’s Rewards section online, or download the app on your mobile device. You will need to enter a few registration details, and then you’ll be ready to get started.

The only catch is that you’ll need to spend over $20 via the app or online to bag your free pizza. After you’ve done this, you’ll then receive an offer allowing you to choose a free pizza of your choice.

After signing up to the Papa John’s rewards system, you’ll also start earning points that allow you to take advantage of free items. For example, every $10 spent is equivalent to one point, so when you reach 20 points, you’ll qualify $10 off on your next purchase.

Papa John’s isn’t the only fast food restaurant handing out freebies this July. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut to anyone who dresses up in red, white, and blue on July 4.

As well as this, McDonald’s announced that it’s giving away free fries every Friday for the rest of the year.