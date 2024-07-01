How to get free Wendy’s Frosty’s in July for National Ice Cream Day

Wendy’s is helping to cool customers off this July by giving away a brand new offering just in time for National Ice Cream Day.

Wendy’s is known for their seasonal offerings, and this summer, they’re giving you a chance to pick up free Frostys for a whole week.

Starting on July 1, and running through until July 7, Wendy’s is giving away a free small Frosty to every customer who spends more than $5 on their purchase.

In order to claim the free drink, you have to download the Wendy’s app. Here, you’ll be prompted to enter a few registration details, then you’ll be sent a confirmation email. The Wendy’s app will find your nearest store based on your zip code, then you can make a purchase and claim your free Frosty.

Wendy’s Free Frosty’s aren’t the only reason you should sign up to the app

This isn’t the only reason to sign up to the Wendy’s app, however. Once you start spending money there, you’ll begin collecting points. For every $1 you spend, you’ll earn a total of ten points, which you can spend on any menu item.

When you first register, you’ll also be rewarded with free 10-piece nuggets, along with an additional 150 points.

This isn’t the only freebie that Wendy’s is giving away this year. Back in April, the popular burger chain announced that it would be giving away free fries every Friday.

In addition, Wendy’s has also brought out a new value breakfast deal that lets you get your morning favorites for cheap.