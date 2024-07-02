How to get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for the whole of July

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts for a whole month, so here are all the details you need to get involved.

Beginning on July 2, Krispy Kreme is getting the summer season started by giving away some freebies. The free doughnuts will be available to pick up every Tuesday, and you’ll be able to choose from a range of flavors.

The only catch is that you’ll need to sign up to the Dunkin’ Rewards, which allows you to collect points to earn free items, and take advantage of different offers each month.

To become a Dunkin’ Rewards member, you can download the app via the App Store, or by visiting www.krispykreme.com/account/create-account. Here, you’ll be promoted to enter some registration details to sign up.

Wikimedia Commons You can also grab an additional free doughnut on July 4

For the first week of the promotion, you can get doughnuts from Krispy Kreme’s new Star Spangled Sweetness Collection – the Firework Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut, the Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut, and the Freedom Flag Doughnut.

In addition to this, Krispy Kreme is also giving away free iced coffee every Friday in every available size to Dunkin’ Rewards members.

Furthermore, those who enter a Krispy Kreme location on July 4, wearing blue, red and white will be handed a free Original Glazed doughnut for their efforts.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only chain giving away free items this July. Wendy’s is giving out free Frosty’s just in time for National Ice Cream Day.

McDonald’s is also handing out some major freebies, giving customers free fries every Friday for the rest of the year.