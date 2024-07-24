McDonald’s are giving away free Big Macs: Here’s how to get them

McDonald’s is also making some big changes to the way its burgers taste in 2024

McDonald’s are partnering with GrubHub to celebrate their 20th Anniversary, giving away free Big Macs. Here’s how to get yours.

To celebrate 20 years in the business, GrubHub is offering 20,000 free Big Macs, along with a host of other deals.

To claim your free Big Mac, all you have to do is order at least $15 worth of food and drinks from McDonald’s on July 28, 2024.

The only catch is that you’ll need to be quick, as this deal will only last for a limited time.

McDonald’s Get your free Big Mac while it lasts

You’ll need to be one of the first 20,000 customers who claim it. Bear in mind that you might be eligible for free GrubHub delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

If not, you can easily sign up by entering your details via the app, with just a quick registration.

McDonald’s also announced free french fries this year, as well as possibly extending their $5 value meal deal to help save patrons money.

And they’re not the only ones bringing out value offerings – 2024 has been the year of value for fast-food customers.

Wendy’s, Burger King, and Popeyes have all brought out their own versions of value meal boxes for people to indulge in.

Wendy’s, however, caused quite a stir, as they called out the other chains after claiming they’d been selling value meals for years.