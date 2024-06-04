How to get a free Popeyes sandwich on National Best Friends’ Day

Popeyes customers have plenty to look forward to, as the chain is giving away free chicken sandwiches in celebration of National Best Friends’ Day.

It is working in partnership with food delivery service GrubHub to create a six-day long deal called Bites With Your Bestie.

GrubHub+ is teaming up with Popeyes to give away a free sandwich

So how can you score your free chicken sandwich? Well, it really couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is order over $20 worth of food through the GrubHub+ app between June 3 to June 9.

The only catch? You need to become a GrubHub+ member to cash in on the deal (bear in mind that if you have an Amazon Prime membership, this already entitles you to a year’s free membership with GrubHub+).

In order to sign up to GrubHub+, all you have to do is visit their registration page, where you’ll be prompted to give your registration details. You’ll be sent a confirmation email, and then you’re ready to go ahead and reap the rewards.

GrubHub+ members can take advantage of a bunch of deals, including $0 delivery fees, lower service fees, 5% back on pickup orders, and plenty of exclusive offers. When you first sign up, you’ll be given a free trial to make sure the membership suits you, then after this, you’ll be charged $9.99 per month.

National Best Friends’ Day falls on Saturday, June 8, and is a celebration of the love shared between best friends. The origins of this holiday can be traced back to 1935, when the U.S. Congress chose the date date for a holiday to honor friendship and close friends.

This day was supposedly chosen because the weather is typically good this time of year. This means that friends can celebrate by going outdoors and partaking in fun activities.

Popeyes isn’t the only one giving away free food, as Domino’s is giving away a ton of free pizzas all summer long.

