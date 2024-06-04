How to get free Domino’s pizza all summer

Domino’s is celebrating summer in style by giving away a free pizza as a part of its exclusive, limited-time offer.

Domino’s is partnering with UberEats to reward customers with a delicious, two-topping, medium pizza. This deal is set to mark Domino’s new availability on the delivery platform.

Customers will be able to choose from a variety of different crust types, including crunchy-thin, New York style, and hand-tossed. It should be noted that this offer excludes pizzas made on Domino’s handmade pan or gluten-free crusts.

UberEats announced the deal with an exclusive ad featuring Lil Wayne, informing customers that this partnership with Domino’s was a long time in the making – ten years, in fact.

In honor of this, UberEats is giving out $10 million worth of free pizza to customers.

But how do you cash in on the deal? It couldn’t be easier – all you need to do is download the UberEats app. Here, you’ll be prompted to enter your registration details, then you will be sent a confirmation email.

Then, visit the Domino’s menu and order a qualifying medium pizza through the UberEats app, and make sure your order meets the local store’s delivery minimum.

You’ll then see that the cost of the pizza has automatically subtracted from your total. You’ll be able to cash in on this deal once a week until August 11.

Domino’s isn’t the only fast food chain giving away freebies this summer. Dunkin’ Donuts has announced that it’s handing out free donuts to customers on National Donut Day, which falls on June 7.

As well as this, Wendy’s is also giving away free fries every single Friday for the rest of the year.