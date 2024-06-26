Pizza Hut’s beloved buffet is back and customers are obsessed

The internet has been thrown into a frenzy, as a viral video showed the iconic Pizza buffet at Pizza Hut up and running once more, seemingly making its return.

That’s right, it looks like the ever-popular pizza chain is slowly rolling out its legendary buffet once more.The buffet was an iconic staple at Pizza Hut during the 2000s, and its memory brings a wave of nostalgia to customers who dined there during this era.

Unfortunately, the buffets were promptly discontinued in 2014, causing heartbreak for fans.

However, it looks as though we might be in luck, as according to the website Food Beast, videos have been circulating of customers visiting their local Pizza Hut, and finding the buffets once again open.

One such video came from @thekimchipapi on Instagram, who wrote in the caption: “I couldn’t believe my eyes so we had to go in and see for ourselves that the buffet is back at Pizza Hut.”

Pizza Hut’s corporate account responded to the video, saying that it was “a whole experience.”

In the video, we saw a salad bar with a variety of vegetables, toppings, and sauces. It also had a pizza bar with different flavors on display, breadsticks, pasta, and the chain’s iconic cinnamon sticks.

After the video was posted, viewers were excited to have the buffet back at Pizza Hut, writing: “And just like that, there is good in the world.”

“I guess I am moving to New Hampshire. Wasn’t really part of the plan, but the universe has spoken,” another wrote.

Food Beast stated that the Pizza Hut buffet currently exists in a few locations across the US, including Hawaii, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Toronto, so you might need to take a road trip to find one.

Pizza Hut isn’t the only fast food restaurant that left customers reeling after seeing its buffet display. Back in April, KFC’s legendary buffet went viral on TikTok.