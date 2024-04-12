EntertainmentFood

McDonald’s and Detective Conan collab with new menu item but there’s a catch

Lauren Lewis
McDonald's detective conan collabMcDonald's

McDonald’s dropped some exciting news, and it involves an all new collaboration with popular anime show Detective Conan – but there’s a catch. 

McDonald’s never fails to excite fans with their exciting anime-based collaborations. Back in February, the wowed people after combining YuGiOh and Hello Kitty to create a new line of Happy Meal toys. 

Now, they’re teaming up with popular, long-running anime series Case Closed, otherwise known as Detective Conan.

The collaboration serves up a new twist on the McDonald’s Chicken Tatsuta, which is a Japanese-style fried chicken sandwich.

That’s right, unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on the new menu item, you might need to hop on a flight, as it’s currently only being sold in Japan.

The new menu item is a fresh take on the classic Chicken Tatsuta, adding a mouth-watering cheese yurinchi (scallion soy sauce) variation. In the evenings (starting from 5 p.m. onwards), the menu will also include a Chicken Tatsuta with rice buns, called “Gohan Chicken Tatsuta, Twilight Delicious.”

The first-ever collaboration of McDonald’s and Detective Conan is paired with the release of the 27th installment of its film series, Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, which fans can watch in theaters on April 12.

To mark this new collab, McDonald’s also released a short ad, featuring Conan himself, who tries his best to capture the Chicken Tatsuta, which is described as “the legendary treasure that’s released just once a year.”

McDonald’s also went viral after they announced they’d be collabing with Lotus Biscoff.

Related Topics

McdonaldsViral

About The Author

Lauren Lewis

Lauren is a fast food writer at Dexerto. Covering some of the biggest brands in the industry, you'll find her writing about McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Domino's Pizza, to name a few. Lauren has a Master's degree in English Literature, and loves nothing more than putting pen to paper. You can contact Lauren at lauren.lewis@dexerto.com.

keep reading
UberEats delivers by horse
Food
UberEats driver goes viral delivering food on horseback
Lauren Lewis
McDonald's potato wedges
Food
Ex-McDonald’s chef reveals three items that will never come to US stores
Lauren Lewis
woman kicks man out of store
TikTok
Clerk kicks customer out of 99 Cents Only store for impersonating management
Molly Byrne
spirit airline altercation
TikTok
Spirit Airlines attendant curses at passenger after they refuse to show boarding pass
Molly Byrne
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech