McDonald’s reveal mouth watering collab with Lotus Biscoff

McDonald’s has announced that they’re teaming up with Lotus Biscoff to create a range of new snacks – however, there’s a catch, as it won’t be available globally.

This new collaboration features two new sweet treats that fans can dig into, including the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry and Lotus Biscoff Frappé.

But, if you want to get your hands on these new items, you might need to hop on a flight, as they’re currently only available in India.

“We are pleased to partner with Lotus Biscoff and offer our fans this delectable range of Desserts. We believe this exciting collaboration exemplifies our commitment to constant menu innovations, bringing to India a range of global flavors.

McDonald’s

“We are hopeful that our customers will be delighted by these three mouth-watering indulgences. At McDonald’s India, we are committed to making delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone,” Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India (W&S) commented.

After McDonald’s shared a post on Instagram advertizing the new collab, people were desperate to see the Biscoff x McDonald’s items arrive in the US.

“Please please bring to USA, we will be there almost every day,” one pleaded.

However, one who had already tried the ice-cream claimed that they might not be missing out, writing: “Not good, the one I ordered had so much of the ice cream and 5% Lotus Biscoff crumbs.”

McDonald’s has not revealed whether or not they plan to bring these new items to the U.S. or elsewhere.

There is one big change, however, that everyone can get excited about, as McDonald’s announced in 2024 they’d be changing the taste of their burgers. A McDonald’s menu boss explained why these new burgers are the “best yet.”