McDonald’s Hello Kitty & YuGiOh collab: Where is it available?

Hello Kitty and YuGiOh have been going viral with a brand new McDonald’s collab that fans can pick up with their Happy Meals – but where are the new prizes available?

Fans of both Hello Kitty and YuGiOh are about to witness an exciting new collaboration, as McDonald’s have announced a series of brand new toys in their Happy Meals that fans will be able to collect.

According to the new collaboration, the lineup includes:

My Melody as Dark Magician Girl

Tuxedosam as Obelisk the Tormentor

Chococat as The Winged Dragon of Ra

Hello Kitty as Dark Magician

Pompompurin as Exodia the Forbidden One

Pochacco as Time Wizard

Badtz-maru as Red-Eyes Black Dragon

Keroppi as Kuriboh

Cinnamonoll as Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Kuromi as Slifer the Sky Dragon

Where is the new Hello Kitty YuGiOh collab available?

McDonald’s released a brand new ad featuring the toys in question in their full glory.

The new YuGiOh / Hello Kitty collab features ten brand new stuffed plushes, and have already been released. The promotion will run until April 9, in Belgian McDonald’s locations only.

Article continues after ad

That’s right, the promotion isn’t being extended to fans living in the USA or elsewhere in Europe. Despite this, the WcDonald’s campaign is still running, and customers can enjoy the full anime experience with the release weekly, unique, anime episodic shorts and manga chapters.

Article continues after ad

The brand also announced brand new WcDonald’s packaging in March that collectors could get their hands on, as well as a new flavored sauce.

If you want to know more about the WcDonald’s campaign, we’ve got all the details surrounding the exciting release.