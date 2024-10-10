Krispy Kreme finally comes to McDonald’s and they’re giving away free donuts to celebrate

Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed donut for participating customers to celebrate their collaboration with McDonald’s.

In March 2024, Senior Marketing Director of McDonald’s, Guillaume Huin, announced to X/Twitter that McDonald’s would begin selling Krispy Kreme donuts nationwide by the end of 2026.

The collaboration features the Iconic Original Glazed, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme. Once the rollout begins, customers can buy individual or boxes of six donuts.

Article continues after ad

Though Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s plan to expand their collab nationwide over the next two years, McDonald’s stores in Chicago, IL, will be offering Krispy Kreme donuts starting Tuesday, October 15.

To celebrate the rollout, Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free Original Glazed from October 10 through October 14. To qualify for the free sweet treat, Krispy Kreme customers will have to show a McDonald’s receipt from an order placed between October 10 and October 14.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Both paper and digital receipts are valid for the deal, which caps at one free donut per visit.

Instagram: krispykreme Krispy Kreme will be giving away free donuts to participating customers until October 14.

In anticipation of the rollout, which Krispy Kreme plans to launch in 1,000 McDonald’s stores by the end of this year, the president and CEO of Krispy Kreme, Josh Charlesworth, released a statement.

“The top request we receive from consumers is for more access to our delicious, fresh doughnuts,” Charlesworth said. “Having Krispy Kreme doughnuts under the Golden Arches is golden for our fans and we’re excited to celebrate by giving our guests who also visit a McDonald’s a free Original Glazed doughnut.”

Article continues after ad

Though customers in Chicago will have early access to their collaboration, Krispy Kreme plans to expand to 12,000 McDonald’s by the end of 2026.

For now, though, customers can enjoy their free Original Glazed donut while the deal lasts. Or, customers can try Krispy Kreme’s Harvest Collection, available until November 28.