Wendy’s mocks McDonald’s ice cream machines with $1 Frosty deal

Wendy’s has taken a few shots at McDonald’s and their ice cream machines, revealing a new ‘McBroken’ deal for the $1 Frosty.

If you’ve ever taken a trip to McDonald’s and chowed down on a Big Mac, you’ve probably had an ice cream craving too. Sure, you can get an ice cream cone from the Golden Arches, but nothing beats a McFlurry.

However, if you’re a regular visitor to the fast food joint, you’ll also know the heartbreak of being told the ice cream machines aren’t working. This is especially gutwrenching when you’ve got that craving that can only be itched by a McFlurry.

Whether the machine is actually broken or staff just don’t want to have to clean it out, being told the machine isn’t working is always a pain.

Yet, it has become something to mock for other fast food outlets, and that includes Wendy’s.

The home of the Frosty is is working alongside McBroken – the website that shows which McDonald’s machines are having issues.

As part of Wendy’s Frosty Fix, the McBroken website will now show you the closest Wendy’s in your area. So, you know where to go if your nearest McDonald’s can’t serve you some much-needed ice cream.

“This is epic, Wendy’s snapped,” one fan said on social media. “Re-escalation of the “Burger Wars”?! Nature is starting to heal,” another added. “Wendy’s always taking the best shots!” another commented.

McDonald’s hasn’t, for some time, taken shots at competitors but fans will want them to fight back on this one. If it means their ice cream machines are working more regularly, well, fine by us.

Wendy’s has also got social media in a spin because of the leaked Spongebob Squarepants meals. These Krabby Pattys are set to hit menus in early October.

