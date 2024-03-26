McDonald’s announces Krispy Kreme is coming to stores nationwide

McDonald’s plans to sell Krispy Kreme donuts nationwide by the end of 2026. Here are all the exciting details.

On March 26, Senior Marketing Director of McDonald’s, Guillaume Huin, announced to X/Twitter that McDonald’s will begin selling Krispy Kreme donuts nationwide by the end of 2026.

The rollout already began throughout 160 McDonald’s locations in Kentucky where Huin said “consumer satisfaction and results went beyond expectation.”

The collab will include three Krispy Kreme flavors — the Iconic Original Glazed, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme.

Customers will be able to purchase individual donuts or a box of six. The freshly delivered donuts will be available in stores until supplies last each day.

Once the partnership goes nationwide, Krispy Kreme will “more than double” their “points of access” to their donuts, as there are thousands more McDonald’s spread across the US than Krispy Kreme’s.

Since Huin announced the McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme collaboration, consumers have deemed it the “most legit combo” of 2026.

Many others were thrilled to be able to combine their donuts with burgers and are anticipating the partnership to be their “dream collab.”