How to get Krispy Kreme coffee for free

In honor of National Coffee Day, Krispy Kreme are awarding customers a cup of coffee, either hot or iced, completely free of charge, but you’ll have to grab it while it lasts.

As the weather grows cooler outside, there’s nothing we crave more than a warm cup of coffee to cozy up to while we don our scarves and mitts.

Krispy Kreme have got the perfect treat for guests craving their Sunday morning caffeine hit, as the chain are giving away a free medium-sized coffee with any purchase.

Yes, that’s right, you just have to purchase something from Krispy Kreme and you’ll be awarded a free coffee.

Krispy Kreme You can also snag a free dozen if you visit the chain this Sunday

You can also bag another freebie if you head over on September 25, as Krispy Kreme are dishing out a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

Both deals can be claimed in-shop and via the drive-thru. You can also redeem it if you choose pickup, by ordering on krispykreme.com or via Krispy Kreme’s mobile app using the code BOGO2. The deal is available at participating stores nationwide across the US, while supplies last.

Speaking of the deal, Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said: “Nothing goes better with our amazing doughnuts than coffee that has a smooth blend and a rich roast.

“While we’re known first for our doughnuts, we have superb coffee. We hope you’ll come by and see for yourself on National Coffee Day.”

If you’re eager to try out some seasonal offerings from the chain, Krispy Kreme have just launched their ‘Golden Harvest collection,’ designed specifically for the Autumn season.

Article continues after ad

The drop features four fall-time flavors to chow down on, including Oatmeal Kreme Pie, Maple Buttercream, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, and Apple Filled Spice.