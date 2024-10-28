What’s on Dunkin’s Holiday Menu 2024? All leaked items

Dunkin’ customers are more than ready for the chain’s 2024 Holiday Menu after their speculated menu, featuring new and old items, leaked online.

As the holiday season approaches, coffee enthusiasts are known to embrace the limited-time menu items from their favorite shops like Dunkin’. And, with flavors like Holiday Cookie and Peppermint Mocha, can you blame them?

Fortunately, for Dunkin’ lovers, their expected 2024 Holiday Menu has already leaked online — and customers can hardly wait.

Not only is Dunkin’ speculated to be bringing back old favorites, but they are also expected to debut new items.

The drinks this year will include:

Holiday Cookie Signature Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Latte

Hot White Hazelnut Bark Coffee

Iced White Hazelnut Bark Coffee

Cookie Butter Cold Brew

Dunkin’ Energy

Dunkin’s new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte features bold seasonal flavors like brown sugar cookie syrup and a shot of toasted almond. It even gets topped off with whipped cream, thick caramel drizzle, and cookie butter pieces.

Their Cookie Butter Cold Brew is also made with brown sugar cookie syrup and topped with cookie butter crumbles as well as cookie butter cold foam.

In-app beverages include:

Brown Sugar Cookie Oat Iced Chai Latte

Spiced Cookie Hot & Iced Coffee

Toasted White Chocolate Coconut Cold Brew

Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate

The food items this year will include:

Hash Brown Brisket Scramble

Almond Croissant

Cookie Butter Specialty Donut

Holiday Sprinkle Takeover

Shortbread Cookie

Dunkin’s new Hash Brown Brisket Scramble features hash browns topped with scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, shredded brisket, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and a drizzle of Texas queso.

The Cookie Butter Specialty Donut is a returning favorite, as customers can’t get enough of its cookie butter buttercream filling and maple-flavored icing, which gets dipped into cookie pieces.

With almost 13,000 locations across 42 countries, Dunkin’ continues to be one of the largest coffee and donut shops. Though customers tend to stay loyal to ‘Dunkies,’ the store fiercely competes with Starbucks, whose 2024 Holiday Menu was also leaked online.