Krispy Kreme brings back fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed donut but it’s super limited

To celebrate the official arrival of fall, Krispy Kreme are making customers’ dreams come true by bringing back one of their most anticipated seasonal releases, but it’s only here for a short time.

Krispy Kreme have been getting into the festive spirit early this September, releasing their brand-new ‘Golden Harvest’ collection packed full of fall-time flavors. As a part of the new release, customers can look forward to a bunch of new donuts, including:

Oatmeal Kreme Pie – An unglazed donut with white cream filling, dipped in cookie dough icing and streusel topping, with a dollop of white cream and a bite-sized oatmeal cookie.

Maple Buttercream – An Original Glazed donut topped with maple flavored buttercreme and fall sprinkles.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake – An Original Glazed donut topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercreme and dulce de leche flavored filling, sprinkled with salted caramel flavored crunch.

Apple Filled Spice – A cinnamon sugar donut filled with spiced apple filling.

But there was one seasonal donut we found ourselves missing in the new collection: the classic Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed donut.

Fear not, however, as Krispy Kreme revealed they will be stocking this beloved donut in stores starting on September 20. There’s just one catch, however – it’s only available for one weekend.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme are also unveiling a new deal customers can take advantage of

So this means you’ll have until Sunday, September 22 to grab this sweet treat. You can order them in-store or via the Krispy Kreme app, and they’re available to buy individually and by the dozen.

Furthermore, to sweeten the deal, guests who order via the app will receive an Original Glazed dozen for $2 with the purchase of any dozen by using the code BOGO2 at checkout.

Speaking of the new release, Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global’s Chief Brand Officer, commented: “People love our Pumpkin Spice Latte and Cake doughnut, but Pumpkin Spice Season is not complete without the incredible Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed donut.

“These are the only three days our famous PSOG will be offered, so visit Krispy Kreme this weekend for the ultimate pumpkin spice experience.”

If you’re looking for more seasonal goodies to get your hands on, Dunkin’ have also released their new lineup, and it includes an exclusive Halloween bucket.