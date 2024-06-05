Krispy Kreme celebrates National Donut Day with ‘Your Favorite Free’ deal

National Donut Day falls on June 7 every year, and you already know that Krispy Kreme would have something major planned.

This year, to celebrate National Donut Day, the popular donut chain is launching their ‘Your Favorite Free’ deal. This is on top of giving away trays of 12 donuts for just $2.

This super sweet deal will help you celebrate in style, and here’s how you can make use of it.

Krispy Kreme Enjoy a free donut on Krispy Kreme

To get your hands all sugary with this deal, all you need to do is head to your local Krispy Kreme on June 7 and you can get a free ‘favorite’ donut completely for free – you don’t even have to make a purchase.

This includes the likes of the cake batter donut, glazed raspberry-filled donut, chocolate glazed donut with sprinkles, and of course, the original glazed donut. Unfortunately, the offer is not applicable to the super-cute Dolly Parton donut collection.

But, that’s not the only deal up for grabs. Customers will be able to get a tray of 12 original glazed donuts for just $2 when they purchase any dozen donuts. Now, that sounds like a party.

Krispy Kreme The Queen of Country recently collabed with Krispy Kreme.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said that they are taking National Donut Day as an opportunity to thank their fans: “It’s a sweet day all around. We can’t wait to thank everyone for their love of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”

National Donut Day was coined after WWI when the Salvation Army sent women to the frontlines in France to create shelters for soldiers. In order to entice the soldiers in, The Salvation Army ‘Donut Lassies’ baked circular, sugary treats that we now know as donuts.

It’s not just Krispy Kreme that is celebrating, Dunkin’ is giving away free donuts too, and has even launched an exclusive Scrub Daddy sponge in the shape of a donut.

On top of that, their newest menu drop was leaked by an employee, and it features all-new donuts.