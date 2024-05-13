Krispy Kreme set to collab with Dolly Parton for ‘Southern Sweets’ doughnut collection

Krispy Kreme is set to release an exciting collaboration with country star Dolly Parton, featuring four new doughnuts and a new beverage.

This comes after a trusted source, food blogger Markie Devo, leaked images of the new collab, and gave all the details on the upcoming flavors.

“At this point, Dolly for president,” Markie proclaimed “Krispy Kreme teamed up with Dolly Parton for a ‘Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection.’ The collection features 4 doughnuts and a Chiller.”

The new lineup includes:

Chocolate Crème Pie

Banana Puddin’ Pie

Peachy Keen Cobbler

Dolly Dazzler

As well as the new doughnuts, a Peachy Keen Lemonade will also be released, ready to quench your thirst this summer. The entire collection will be released on May 14 at participating locations nationwide.

Article continues after ad

After the news leaked, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new sweet treats, writing: “Ooo Banana Puddin’ Pie! They had banana pudding last summer and it was phenomenal!”

“Omg omg omg – I will NOT be missing out on these!” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Wonder what Dolly Dazzler will be like? I love how Krispy Kreme just keeps rolling with the collaborations. Especially the pretty box. I love that they come up with flavors that match the theme,” one said.

Krispy Kreme have been making waves with their doughnuts recently. Back in April, they announced a new Pokemon collection, featuring Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Diglett-flavor doughnuts.

Article continues after ad

They also dropped an Oreo solar eclipse doughnuts to mark the momentous event, and quickly went viral. And, we can’t forget the super cute Elf-movie-themed doughnuts they brought out last December. Let’s hope they continue to keep customers on their toes as we’re totally invested.