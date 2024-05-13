EntertainmentFood

Krispy Kreme set to collab with Dolly Parton for ‘Southern Sweets’ doughnut collection

Lauren Lewis
Krispy Kreme Dolly Parton collabKrispy Kreme / Wikimedia Commons

Krispy Kreme is set to release an exciting collaboration with country star Dolly Parton, featuring four new doughnuts and a new beverage. 

This comes after a trusted source, food blogger Markie Devo, leaked images of the new collab, and gave all the details on the upcoming flavors. 

“At this point, Dolly for president,” Markie proclaimed “Krispy Kreme teamed up with Dolly Parton for a ‘Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection.’ The collection features 4 doughnuts and a Chiller.”

The new lineup includes:

  • Chocolate Crème Pie
  • Banana Puddin’ Pie
  • Peachy Keen Cobbler
  • Dolly Dazzler

As well as the new doughnuts, a Peachy Keen Lemonade will also be released, ready to quench your thirst this summer. The entire collection will be released on May 14 at participating locations nationwide.

After the news leaked, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new sweet treats, writing: “Ooo Banana Puddin’ Pie! They had banana pudding last summer and it was phenomenal!”

“Omg omg omg – I will NOT be missing out on these!” another wrote. 

“Wonder what Dolly Dazzler will be like? I love how Krispy Kreme just keeps rolling with the collaborations. Especially the pretty box. I love that they come up with flavors that match the theme,” one said.

Krispy Kreme have been making waves with their doughnuts recently. Back in April, they announced a new Pokemon collection, featuring Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Diglett-flavor doughnuts.

They also dropped an Oreo solar eclipse doughnuts to mark the momentous event, and quickly went viral. And, we can’t forget the super cute Elf-movie-themed doughnuts they brought out last December. Let’s hope they continue to keep customers on their toes as we’re totally invested. 

About The Author

Lauren Lewis

Lauren is a fast food writer at Dexerto. Covering some of the biggest brands in the industry, you'll find her writing about McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Domino's Pizza, to name a few. Lauren has a Master's degree in English Literature, and loves nothing more than putting pen to paper. You can contact Lauren at lauren.lewis@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Starbucks refreshers
Food
What is the best Starbucks Refresher? Top 15 ranked according to an ex-barista
Maddy Kinkead
Viral pickle Dr.Pepper trend
Food
TikTokers are mixing Sonic pickles and Dr Pepper in bizarre new drink trend
Lauren Lewis
Shake Shack shakes
Food
Shake Shack launches new Strawberry Frosted Donut Shake and full Summer lineup
Lauren Lewis
Jack in the box CEO, food, and logo
Food
Jack in The Box celebrating CEO’s birthday with a whole week of free food
Maddy Kinkead

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.