How to get free donuts at Dunkin’ on National Donut Day

To celebrate National Donut Day on June 7, Dunkin’ is giving away free donuts, as well as releasing a new product that certainly isn’t edible.

Dunkin’ know how to celebrate a holiday, and they recently had some great deals for Memorial Day – so it’s no suprise that they’re celebrating the day of the donut.

Customers who purchase any drink on June 7 will receive a free donut. Head to any store nationwide and enjoy a free classic donut of your choice.

Dunkin’ Get a free classic donut on June 7.

The classic donut range includes the vanilla frosted donut, chocolate frosted donut, powdered donut, Boston kreme donut, blueberry glazed donut, vanilla creme donut, jelly donut, old fashioned donut, strawberry frosted donut, and of course, the classic glazed donut. You can even get some Dunkin’ Munchkin donut holes.

And, if you’re someone who likes buying aesthetically pleasing cleaning supplies, Dunkin’ has just the thing for you.

Launching on Monday June 3, Dunkin’ stores nationwide will be selling their limited edition Dunkin’ Scrub Daddy and Dunkin’ Scrub Mommy. This cult-classic cleaning tool is so much more than just a sponge, it’s a sponge that’s super cute – and now it comes shaped like your favorite donut:

Scrub Daddy A donut that can clean?

These sponges will only be available for a limited time, and can be purchased online at Scrubdaddy.com.

With National Donut day being such a big holiday for Dunkin’, they have said that this won’t be the only way they are celebrating….

However, you’ll have to keep your donut cravings at bay until they announce further details about their Donut Day celebrations on Thursday June 6.

