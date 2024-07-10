How to get Krispy Kreme dozen glazed doughnuts for 87 cents

Krispy Kreme customers have a lot to look forward to, because this year, the brand is celebrating its birthday in a big way, with a huge discount to take advantage of.

Krispy Kreme first began its journey back in 1937, when its founder, Vernon Rudolph, began selling doughnuts to grocery stores. They became so popular that Rudolph decided to start selling them directly, right off the street.

The company has now been established for nearly nine decades and celebrates its 87th birthday this year.

In honor of the occasion, it’s giving away 87-cent Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme is also giving away free doughnuts throughout July

“Treating our fans on our birthday is a long-time tradition,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “A dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 87 cents when you buy any dozen is a sweet way for us to thank our fans who have kept us going all these years.”

To take advantage of the deal, all you need to do is head over to your local Krispy Kreme establishment on July 12 and purchase any dozen at regular price, then you’ll receive an Original Glazed dozen for just 87 cents.

Bear in mind that this is two dozen when purchased in-shop and via drive-thru, and one dozen when purchased online for pickup or delivery.

The new deal is set to run nationwide across the US.

This isn’t the only new release from Krispy Kreme that got customers talking in July. The chain is also giving away free doughnuts for the whole month.