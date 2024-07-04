Krispy Kreme release “rare” doughnut for one weekend only 

Krispy Kreme is bringing back one of its rarest and most iconic doughnuts just in time for World Chocolate day, but it won’t last long.

The Chocolate Glazed doughnut released by Krispy Kreme has somewhat of a long history. It was first introduced seven years ago back in 2017 to mark the social eclipse celebrations.

Krispy Kreme then released the Chocolate Glazed doughnuts on six continents in 2018 for World Chocolate Day. But ever since then, the doughnuts have rarely graced menus, much to the dismay of avid customers.

However, the Chocolate Glazed doughnut will be making an appearance in 2024, though not as a permanent fixture.

Krispy Kreme The new doughnuts will make their debut in time for Wold Chocolate Day

To celebrate World Chocolate Day on July 7, the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut will return for just one weekend through July 6 and 7. The doughnut will be available to purchase at stores across the US for both pickup and delivery.

“There’s nothing like our Chocolate Glazed doughnut, it’s a rare and special treat,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

“From watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of our fresh doughnuts bathed in chocolate glaze – there’s no better way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.”

This isn’t the only thing that Krispy Kreme customers have to look forward to, however. The brand is giving away free doughnuts on July 4 for anyone who dresses up in red, white, and blue in celebration of Independence Day.

As well as this, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back their fan-favorite KitKat-themed doughnuts, but only for one week.