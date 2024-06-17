Krispy Kreme releases Friends-themed donuts

Krispy Kreme has announced that it’s bringing out a series of donuts based after the popular sitcom Friends, and could we be any more excited?

The launch marks the 30th anniversary of Friends, one of the most popular TV sitcoms of all time. As part of the release, four new donut flavors are making their way to stores, each of them named after a popular element from the show.

The donuts in the brand-new lineup include:

Friends – Original Glazed donut finished with chocolatey icing, sprinkles, and white chocolate.

We Were On A Coffee Break – Topped with caffè latte flavor icing, chocolate swirl, frosting and a white choc topper.

How You Doin’? – Our classic ring donut dipped in purple icing with mango & passionfruit flavor frosting.

Trifle – A strawberry and custard-filled donut, topped with chocolate curls and green sprinkles.

Unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on these new sweet treats, you might need to hop on a flight, as these are currently only being sold in the United Kingdom. They will be on sale from June 17 until July 21, giving customers plenty of time to grab them.

Article continues after ad

The donuts come in exclusive Friends-themed packaging, and will be accompanied by a sticker sheet full of iconic quotes and moments from the show.

Article continues after ad

Krispy Kreme is known for its innovative collaborations. Not long ago, it released a series of southern-themed donuts in partnership with country icon Dolly Parton.

Then, back in April, it brought out a special-edition solar eclipse donut to mark the momentous occasion. And who could forget the Christmas donuts released last year, modeled after Buddy the Elf?

US customers can grab the chain’s new donut dots right now, which are a series of miniature-sized donut bites featuring some of Krispy Kreme’s most popular flavors.