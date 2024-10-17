Jake Paul is opening 25 new restaurants and will launch his own menu items

Jake Paul has announced that he’s partnered with Dog Haus, a national restaurant and sports bar brand, to become the franchisee of 25 total stores.

The YouTuber turned professional boxer is set to go up against legendary athlete Mike Tyson on November 15, but that’s not the only thing Jake Paul is focusing on.

On October 16, Paul revealed a new partnership with Dog Haus, a restaurant and sports bar brand with locations spread around the entire United States. It’s known for its hot dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken, and more.

As part of the deal, Jake Paul and MVP co-founder Nakisa Bardarian will join the company’s board of directors and become a franchise owner of 25 stores. He’s already launched four locations across Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas, and he’s also going to expand into Florida and Puerto Rico.

He’s not just the owner of the new restaurant locations, either. Jake revealed in a post on X that he’s created his own “El Gallo” sauce and wing meal that will be available in all Dog Haus locations the night of his fight versus Mike Tyson.

In a press release sent to Dexerto, Jake said: “I’ve been a fan of Dog Haus for years, and I’m fired up to push the limits and help take this amazing brand to a whole new level. I’m jumping in their corner and excited to introduce their food and experience to everyone across the country!”

The CEO of Dog Haus explained why they decided to partner up with the YouTuber turned boxer, making it clear it has “very little” to do with his celebrity status.

“Our relationship with Jake really has very little to do with his celebrity. It’s about his dynamic personality, relentless drive, and the fact that he has revolutionized the way we communicate, all of which align perfectly with our brand’s ethos,” said Michael Montagano.

“So this is just the beginning. We’re excited to partner with Jake and Nakisa, proven game-changers and promotional geniuses, in taking Dog Haus to an unprecedented level.”

This isn’t the first business venture Jake Paul has taken on in 2024, either. Back in June, he revealed his own line of men’s care products called ‘W by Jake Paul.’