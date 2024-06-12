Jake Paul reveals new line of men’s care products available at Walmart

Jake Paul has launched ‘W by Jake Paul,’ a line of men’s care products, complete with vitamin-infused deodorant, body spray, and body wash.

More and more influencers are launching their own products, with Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime, David Dobrik’s pizza shop, MrBeast’s Feastables, and more becoming some of the most popular brands in recent years.

Jake Paul has joined the fold with the reveal of ‘W by Jake Paul’ on June 12, 2024, a men’s care line available at Walmart with deodorant, body wash, and body spray in three different scents.

“2 years ago I went to the store to buy deodorant I realized there wasn’t a good modern day solution made without unhealthy stuff. I wanted something without parabens, artificial dyes, hormone disrupters, harsh sulfates, and less silicone… but also something that really worked. There weren’t any options, so I decided to create the solution myself,” he said in the reveal tweet.

“Enter W. A brand built for those who dare to be different, for winners, for those who turn their L’s into W’s on a daily basis. This isn’t just a company, it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re fighting fires, the valedictorian, or the high school star athlete. Those are all W’s. Oh, and we added vitamins into W to help fuel your everyday victories.”

Fans quickly flocked to the replies on his post to share their thoughts, with many ready to head to Walmart to try out Jake’s new product.

The three scents — Fresh Ice, Original, and Deep Woods, already show in stock at my local Walmart at just $6.97 for the deodorant and body spray and $7.97 for the body wash. I had a few colleagues check pricing in bigger cities as well, and it all shows up the same.

Jake’s new brand is just the latest influencer-led brand to make its way to Walmart over the last few years. Prime Hydration outsold Gatorade as Walmart’s most popular sports drink in March 2024, and MrBeast’s Feastables are so popular that he went into stores himself to make sure shelves are stocked.