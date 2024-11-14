McDonald’s launches Bestie Bundle meal with limited-edition friendship bracelets

McDonald’s has launched a new menu item called the Bestie Bundle that comes with two friendship bracelets, but not everyone will be able to get their hands on it.

The popular fast-food restaurant has continued to release unique meal bundles throughout 2024, with many becoming extremely popular almost immediately.

McDonald’s Collector’s Meal launch in August had customers flocking to the restaurant to pick up a cup with their favorite nostalgic design. However, not everything released by the restaurant was made available worldwide.

The company released a limited-edition Friends-themed adult Happy Meal in Spain back in October, which came with vinyl figures of the show’s cast.

On Tuesday, November 12, McDonald’s revealed a new Bestie Bundle that comes with two friendship bracelets – but it’s only available in Canada.

Available now, the meal comes with two Junior Chicken sandwiches, two small fries, two small fountain drinks, and two friendship bracelets for just $13 plus tax. McDonald’s says there are several variants of the included bracelets with sayings such as “Live Laugh Big Mac” and “Share fries l8r?”

“We brought our guests the Bestie Bundle because we know that our favorite McDonald’s orders bring friends together. With the Bestie Bundle, we invite best friends everywhere to share a meal with a little something extra to remember it by,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, CMO of McDonald’s Canada.

While McDonald’s hasn’t directly tied the release to any specific event, the friendship bracelets included with the Bestie Bundle have fans thinking it’s related to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicking off in Canada on Thursday, November 14.

Swifties use friendship bracelets to create a sense of community with fans of the pop artist and exchange them with each other at Taylor Swift’s concerts.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has released a new meal in Canada in 2024. Its first new burger in years, the Big Arch, was released in Canada back in August and we got the chance to check it out.