Genshin Impact devs tease McDonald’s collab: Everything we know

Genshin Impact and McDonald’s have just teased a collaboration between the two titans. Here’s everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact is no stranger when it comes to food collabs. Previously, the open-world gacha game has had crossovers with popular fast food chains, such as KFC and Pizza Hut. McDonald’s is set to be the next franchise they’ll partner up with, as hinted at via cryptic posts on X.

On September 9, 2024, both the official Genshin Impact and McDonald’s accounts posted two images corresponding to one another.

With a text saying “daily commission: text ‘traveler’ to +1 (707) 932-4826 to guess the next quest,” McDonald’s attached an image of slimes in their post – enemies you’ll find in Genshin Impact.

“Daily commissions” and “traveler” are terms in the game that fans should be familiar with. The first refers to daily quests, while the latter is the alias for the protagonists.

Additionally, scroll down enough in the comments, and you’ll even see the Genshin Impact account replying to this post with an image of Paimon wearing a McDonald’s hat.

Shortly after that post, Genshin Impact’s account also posted a picture of various items or materials in a straight line. The clue is: “A mysterious note of unknown origin. All that’s on it are some strange symbols…”

It certainly didn’t take too long for fans of the game to crack the code. From left to right, these items are as follows:

Mora

Cecilia

Dandelion Seeds

Onigiri

Noctilucous Jade

Apple

Lakelight Lily

Dandelion Seeds

Silk Flower

Now, look at the first letter of each item, and you’ll find that it spells “McDonald’s”, all but confirming the collab between the two.

While there’s not much info on what this collab will bring for now, seeing past collaborations, we can assume that players could be getting in-game freebies and even themed physical merchandise.

We’ll be sure to update you as further details emerge.