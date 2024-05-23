EntertainmentFood

Burger King launches two new items that are a cheese lover’s dream

Lauren Lewis
Burger King Philly Cheese meltYouTube: Peep THIS Out

Burger King is bringing out two new items ready for the summer season and they’re perfect for cheese lovers – but you’ll need to grab them while they’re hot. 

Burger King has been upping its game this May. First, with the launch of its ‘Full Onion,’ burger, which boasted a total of four different varieties of onions, then with their Birthday Pie which marks the chain’s 70th birthday.

It also has a ton of upcoming deals to look forward to in late May through June, including a ton of freebies to get your hands on. 

Now, it’s bringing out two new limited edition menu items to indulge in this summer – and they’re guaranteed to send you to cheesy-heaven. 

The items include an all-new Philly Melt, which comes with two new flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, flame-grilled onions and peppers, Savory Royal Sauce, and plenty of Swiss cheese, all encased in toasted bread. 

Burger King mozzarella friesBurger King
Burger King is also releasing its all-new Mozarella Fries

Additionally, Burger King is releasing brand new breaded Mozzarella Fries, which are similar to its Mozzarella Sticks, but taste even better because of their shape, which allows them to become even crispier when deep fried. The fries will be sold with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Fries are available in 4, 8, and 12-piece options, and will be sold at the suggested price of $1.99, $3.49, and $4.99, respectively.

The new Philly Melt burger will debut at the suggested price of $5.49. These products are currently available in US Burger King stores nationwide, while supplies last.

If this wasn’t enough though, Burger King is also bringing back two more classic cheesy favorites for the summer – the popular Classic Melt and Bacon Melt.

McDonald’s is also switching up the heat with its “new and improved” burgers, rolling out throughout the course of 2024.

About The Author

Lauren Lewis

Lauren is a fast food writer at Dexerto. Covering some of the biggest brands in the industry, you'll find her writing about McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Domino's Pizza, to name a few. Lauren has a Master's degree in English Literature, and loves nothing more than putting pen to paper. You can contact Lauren at lauren.lewis@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Burger King birthday pie
Food
Burger King celebrate 70th anniversary with new Birthday Pie Dessert and week of freebies
Lauren Lewis
Burger King Whopper contest
Food
Burger King giving $1 million away to best new Whopper
Lauren Lewis
Internet goes wild over Burger King’s real cheeseburger
Entertainment
No meat & 20 slices of cheese: Internet goes wild over Burger King’s “real” cheeseburger
Meera Jacka
Cheeseburger melt
Food
Pizza Hut debut mouthwatering Cheeseburger Pizza Melts
Lauren Lewis

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.