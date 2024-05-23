Burger King launches two new items that are a cheese lover’s dream

Burger King is bringing out two new items ready for the summer season and they’re perfect for cheese lovers – but you’ll need to grab them while they’re hot.

Burger King has been upping its game this May. First, with the launch of its ‘Full Onion,’ burger, which boasted a total of four different varieties of onions, then with their Birthday Pie which marks the chain’s 70th birthday.

It also has a ton of upcoming deals to look forward to in late May through June, including a ton of freebies to get your hands on.

Now, it’s bringing out two new limited edition menu items to indulge in this summer – and they’re guaranteed to send you to cheesy-heaven.

The items include an all-new Philly Melt, which comes with two new flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, flame-grilled onions and peppers, Savory Royal Sauce, and plenty of Swiss cheese, all encased in toasted bread.

Burger King Burger King is also releasing its all-new Mozarella Fries

Additionally, Burger King is releasing brand new breaded Mozzarella Fries, which are similar to its Mozzarella Sticks, but taste even better because of their shape, which allows them to become even crispier when deep fried. The fries will be sold with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Fries are available in 4, 8, and 12-piece options, and will be sold at the suggested price of $1.99, $3.49, and $4.99, respectively.

The new Philly Melt burger will debut at the suggested price of $5.49. These products are currently available in US Burger King stores nationwide, while supplies last.

If this wasn’t enough though, Burger King is also bringing back two more classic cheesy favorites for the summer – the popular Classic Melt and Bacon Melt.

McDonald’s is also switching up the heat with its “new and improved” burgers, rolling out throughout the course of 2024.