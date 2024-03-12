McDonald’s to launch new and improved burgers with biggest menu change in years

McDonald’s has announced that they will be changing their beef burgers by making them even tastier to celebrate their 50 year anniversary.

McDonald’s is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this March, and to celebrate they are launching new and improved beef burger recipes.

Big-hitting burgers such as the classic Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and other beef burgers will be getting this brand-new flavor makeover.

Changes in beef patties to make for an even fresher, juicer burger

McDonald’s UK New recipe McDonald’s burgers for 2024

Here are the key changes made to the popular McDonald’s burgers, that could completely change how they taste:

Beef patties: The patties will get a tighter sear on the grill, resulting in a juicier and tastier burger.

New processes include adding white onions to the grill on top of the patties while they cook for an authentic grilled flavor and crispy texture.

Hotter beef patties guarantee that the cheese oozes over the sides, creating an even smoother texture.

Crispy shredded iceberg lettuce straight from the fridge will add that fresh crunch.

Crispy shredded iceberg lettuce straight from the fridge will add that fresh crunch. Softer buns: The burger buns will now be made to a brioche-style recipe so that they are even softer with a slightly sweet flavor. And of course, they’ll be freshly toasted to order.

Gareth Pearson, Chief Restaurant Officer for McDonald’s UK and Ireland, unveiled these changes, saying: “As we celebrate McDonald’s 50th anniversary in the UK, we are excited to introduce our enhanced classic beef burgers. We’re constantly innovating and improving our menu and we found that a collection of complementary small improvements to the iconic burgers make a significant difference to the flavor.”

TikTok user @cucumbrane posted a video showcasing how the new food is made, and users in the comments couldn’t contain their excitement.

These new and improved burgers are set to roll out in all UK and Ireland stores from Wednesday, March 13. Be sure to give them a try at your nearest UK store or drive-thru when they do drop.