Burger King releases its fieriest menu yet – here’s what’s on it

Burger King is bringing out a spicy menu for customer’s to indulge in this summer season, including five brand new items.

Burger King is never one to shy away from releasing spicier items on its menus. One of its most popular releases came last year during 2023 with the chain’s spicy nuggets.

But it’s never brought out a menu dedicated exclusively to hotter items before. The interesting thing about the new products is that they vary in terms of spice level, and are graded between 1 – 5, depending on how much you can handle.

Burger King's new menu is the chain's spiciest yet

The new lineup includes:

Fiery Strawberry & Sprite (Spice Level 1): Sprite mixed with a Fiery strawberry puree for a refreshing sip with a hot twist.

Sprite mixed with a Fiery strawberry puree for a refreshing sip with a hot twist. Fiery Mozzarella Fries (Spice Level 2): Available in four, eight, and 12 pieces, the new fry-shaped mozzarella sticks are filled with melty mozzarella cheese and peppers, fried until golden and breaded with Fiery Calabrian pepper.

Available in four, eight, and 12 pieces, the new fry-shaped mozzarella sticks are filled with melty mozzarella cheese and peppers, fried until golden and breaded with Fiery Calabrian pepper. Fiery Bacon Whopper (Spice Level 3): The Fiery Bacon Whopper features 1/4 lb flame-grilled beef with fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and a creamy fiery sauce, packed in Burger King’s classic toasted sesame bun.

The Fiery Bacon Whopper features 1/4 lb flame-grilled beef with fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and a creamy fiery sauce, packed in Burger King’s classic toasted sesame bun. Fiery Chicken Fries (Spice Level 4): Available in four, eight, and 12 pieces, the classic Chicken Fries are marinated with a fiery seasoning and coated in savory garlic and pepper breading.

Available in four, eight, and 12 pieces, the classic Chicken Fries are marinated with a fiery seasoning and coated in savory garlic and pepper breading. Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Spice Level 5): This chicken sandwich features a white meat breast filet that’s been coated in a fiery glaze and topped with fiery bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and creamy fiery sauce, all loaded inside a sesame bun.

The new menu is available for purchase from July 18 and will run for a limited time while supplies last.

“We know that our guests crave spice packed full of flavor when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody,” says Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America.

“As a brand that is built on letting guests “Have It Your Way”, we’re excited to offer a range of products that appeal to everyone – from those who want just a little kick to those who can’t get enough heat.”

This isn’t the only new menu release Burger King aficionados have to look forward to. Word has it that Burger King is now testing out flame-grilled chicken in a few exclusive restaurants across the US.