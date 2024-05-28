Burger King release $6 Birthday Meal to celebrate 70th anniversary 

Popular fast food chain Burger King is unleashing a new value meal box just in time for its 70th birthday – and it’s got a surprising new item inside.

Burger King was first established back in 1954, by James McLamore and David Edgerton, who dreamt of a restaurant serving high-quality food items at an affordable price.

Following the successes of other fast food restaurants such as McDonald’s (established in 1940), they introduced the ever-popular Whopper burger in 1957, three years after opening.

Now, with over 18,000 locations worldwide, its burgers are some of the most popular in the world.

In honor of its 70th birthday, Burger King is releasing a $6 Birthday Meal Box, at the value price of, you guessed it, six dollars. It features a Whopper Jr, small fries, a small drink, and a brand new item – the Birthday Pie.

The Birthday Pie Slice features a super creamy birthday cake-inspired filling, along with a cookie crumb base, topped with plenty of rainbow sprinkles in keeping with the theme.

As well as this, as of May 28, Burger King is rolling out a whole bunch of freebies. These include:

Tuesday, May 28: Enjoy a complimentary hamburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Wednesday, May 29: Start your day right with a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Thursday, May 30: Quench your thirst with a free medium soft drink when you spend $0.70 or more.

Friday, May 31: Treat yourself to a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Saturday, June 1: Celebrate Burger King’s 70th anniversary with a free Birthday Pie Slice alongside a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Sunday, June 2: Sink your teeth into a complimentary Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Monday, June 3: Wrap up the festivities with a free Whopper Jr. when you spend $0.70 or more.

This isn’t the only thing that Burger King customers have to get excited about. In a May company call, US and Canada Burger King President Tom Curtis signed off on a new $5 value meal box that the chain plans to release very soon.

Though we’re not sure exactly what this $5 value meal box contains yet, we know that customers will have the choice of one of three sandwiches, along with nuggets, fries, and a drink.