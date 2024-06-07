EsportsFood

Burger King is testing new flame-grilled chicken sandwiches

Burger King has something exciting in store for customers, and it falls outside of the chain’s traditional beef patties. 

Burger King is the home of the flame-grilled Whopper. A staple of the brand, the smoky, chargrilled flavor is something we’ve all come to know and love. 

But now, Burger King is thoroughly stepping outside of its comfort zone, and dabbling with brand-new chicken sandwiches and wraps, akin to those sold at McDonald’s.

Starting on June 6, lucky customers who reside in Omaha, Nebraska, and Huntsville, Alabama, will get to try the new sandwiches and wraps, all of which are made with flame grilled chicken breast. 

Wendy’s is also bringing a new item out of the test phase

According to a spokesperson for the brand, these customers will get to try the Classic, Fiery, and Bacon & Swiss Royal Crispy chicken sandwiches, as well as the half flame-grilled chicken breast, which is a substitute for the traditional Royal Crispy Wraps sold at the chain. 

Burger King, like many other fast food outlets such as Chick-fil-A, usually test their new menu items in smaller locations first to gauge interest. This was the case for its Impossible Whopper, which was first trialled in just 59 locations, before being spread across the nation due to its popularity. 

Whether or not the flame grilled offerings will make it past the test phase is still to be decided. 

There is plenty for fast food customers to get excited about however, as one of Wendy’s new menu items just made it out of the test phase and is set to roll out nationwide on June 10. The item in question, of course, is none other than the chain’s Saucy Nuggets.

