Panera Bread releases their spiciest menu items yet

Panera Bread are bringing the heat this summer, releasing more menu items that are perfect for satisfying your savory-based cravings.

Panera Bread have already brought the flavor this year, releasing a bunch of new food items over the last few months. In June, they released a series of new breakfast items inspired by the ‘little treat’ TikTok trend, encouraging customers to grab a fast food snack to provide a much-needed serotonin boost.

Now, they’re bringing out even more releases, but this time, they’re switching up lunchtime menus by releasing four new items.

Panera Bread Panera are turning up the heat with their new sandwiches

The new lineup includes:

Spicy Fiesta Chicken – (Starting at $11.59), This sandwich features Panera’s new, creamy salsa verde spread. It contains grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, zesty, sweet peppers, cilantro, roasted corn, packed in a crusty Ciabatta bread.

Kickin’ Grilled Cheese – (Starting at $7.49) Features the creamy salsa verde spread, paired with American and White Cheddar cheeses on Classic White Miche bread.

Classic Avo toast – (Starting at $3.49) Involves chunky avocado spread on thin-sliced Country Rustic Sourdough, finished with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning, sea salt and black pepper.

Garden Avo – (Starting at $3.49) Loaded with chunky avocado spread, the toast includes fresh sliced tomatoes, a drizzle of garlic aioli, thin-sliced Country Rustic Sourdough and topped with everything bagel seasoning, sea salt and black pepper.

Alongside the brand new lunch items, Panera is also returning Sesame and Blueberry bagels to menus. These popular bagels have been brought back into the mix based on customer feedback.

Panera isn’t the only fast food restaurant bringing a spicy selection for people to delve in to. In July, Taco Bell grabbed their fans’ attention after they put a spicy twist on one of their most popular limited-time items.