Burger King release new chunky burger with quadruple the onions 

Burger King is releasing one of its chunkiest-looking burgers yet, loaded to the brim with a ton of onions.

The latest burger from fast-food giant Burger King is aptly named the ‘Full Onion Burger’, and for good reason, too.

It has a whopping total of four different varieties of onions layered inside, including crispy-fried onion rings, caramelized onions, fresh onions, and crispy onions.

Along with this, the Full Onion Burger also includes wholegrain mustard, a slice of American cheese, and a flame-grilled beef patty loaded on a toasted bun.

Unfortunately, if you want to chow down on this new treat, you may need to hop on a plane, as it’s only available in France.

Article continues after ad

The Full Onion burger was released on May 14, and is only available for Kingdom members (the rewards app for Burger King in France).

Burger King also caused some disappointment among customers in April, as an advertisement from Burger King in South Korea stated that Whoppers would no longer be sold after Sunday, April 14, sending fast food fans into a panic.

Article continues after ad

The ad read: “Whopper sales will end after 40 years. We thank everyone who has loved the Whopper all this time.”

But with the Whopper entering its 40th birthday, it seems highly unlikely that the chain would be ceasing sales of its most popular product. Speculation pointed out that Burger King would likely cease sales in South Korea, before shortly introducing a new and improved version.

Article continues after ad

As for Burger King customers in the US, there has been no indication that Burger King intends to remove or replace the Whopper.

The chain itself is also celebrating its 70th birthday, and has a bunch of deal that customers can take advantage of. We’ve got the full list below:

Tuesday, May 28: Enjoy a complimentary hamburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Enjoy a complimentary hamburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Wednesday, May 29: Start your day right with a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Start your day right with a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Thursday, May 30: Quench your thirst with a free medium soft drink when you spend $0.70 or more.

Quench your thirst with a free medium soft drink when you spend $0.70 or more. Friday, May 31: Treat yourself to a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Treat yourself to a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Saturday, June 1: Celebrate Burger King’s 70th anniversary with a free Birthday Pie Slice alongside a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Celebrate Burger King’s 70th anniversary with a free Birthday Pie Slice alongside a purchase of $0.70 or more. Sunday, June 2: Sink your teeth into a complimentary Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Sink your teeth into a complimentary Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Monday, June 3: Wrap up the festivities with a free Whopper Jr. when you spend $0.70 or more.

So, though it might be a little disappointing that you won’t get to try the Full Onion Burger – there are plenty of upcoming treats to take advantage of.