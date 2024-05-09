Burger King celebrate 70th anniversary with new Birthday Pie Dessert and week of freebies

Burger King is celebrating its 70th anniversary in a big way, with plenty of freebies and even a new menu item to chow down on.

Starting on May 13, 2024, Burger King will release a new sweet treat called the Birthday Pie Slice. The Birthday Pie Slice features a super creamy birthday cake inspired filling, along with a cookie crumb base, topped with plenty of rainbow sprinkles in keeping with the theme.

Burger King has been flame grilling its burgers since 1954, and wants customers to join in by serving up some delicious freebies.

These will roll out throughout the course of the week, and the lineup includes:

Tuesday, May 28: Enjoy a complimentary hamburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Wednesday, May 29: Start your day right with a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Thursday, May 30: Quench your thirst with a free medium soft drink when you spend $0.70 or more.

Friday, May 31: Treat yourself to a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Saturday, June 1: Celebrate Burger King’s 70th anniversary with a free Birthday Pie Slice alongside a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Sunday, June 2: Sink your teeth into a complimentary Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Monday, June 3: Wrap up the festivities with a free Whopper Jr. when you spend $0.70 or more.

In order to cash in on the new items above, customers must first sign up to the Burger King loyalty program. Here, you can enter your registration details and you’ll be set to dig into all the tasty treats above.

Speaking of the new celebration, Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America commented: “Since 1954, Burger King has prided itself on two things – flame-grilling and letting Guests ‘Have It Your Way’. And, while a lot has changed over the last 70 years, we’ve always remained committed to our Guests.

“As we look to celebrate our milestone birthday this June, we are proud of the legacy this brand has built and on which we stand, and are beyond grateful for our royal Guests who have made it all possible.”

As well as Burger King’s week long releases, Wendy’s also just announced that it’s giving away free nuggets to customers every single Wednesday.