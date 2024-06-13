Burger King brings back fan-favorite Your Way $5 meal

Burger King is ready to roll out its fan-favorite Your Way meal – and here’s what you can expect.

Burger King has been rolling out deals for customers steadily throughout 2024. Back in May, to celebrate the chain’s 70th birthday, it brought out a week of deals.

This included everything from free breakfast items to free Whoppers. Now, Burger King is finally bringing back its $5 value box.

Burger King is the latest chain to join the likes of Pizza Hut and Popeyes in offering customers an individual meal box for less, reflecting the exponential costs of fast food.

But what can you expect from Burger King’s $5 value box? Well, the iconic $5 Your Way Meal, which hasn’t graced menus since 2023, allows you to choose the items you want included inside.

You’ll be able to choose an entrée, two sides, and a soft drink, all for the low price of $5.

Burger King Customers will be able to choose from three main dishes

The main entrées available in the value box are:

Whopper Jr. – The Whopper Jr. is a classic, smaller-sized version of their famous burger. It contains a flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger – This one is made with the chain’s classic flame-grilled beef patty, layered with crispy bacon, American cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, and ketchup on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Chicken Jr. – The Chicken Jr. features a crispy chicken patty with chopped lettuce, creamy mayonnaise packed on a toasted sesame seed bun.

In terms of sides, customers will be able to grab a portion of french fries, as well as a 6-piece nugget pack to accompany their main.

The Your Way Meal is now available nationwide across the US, and will run for a limited time throughout the summer.

Burger King isn’t the only one rolling out great deals – Domino’s just announced that it would be giving away free pizza all summer long.