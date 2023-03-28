FFXIV announces Stormblood expansion will be free for a limited time

Final Fantasy XIV has announced that they’re giving away the second expansion, Stormblood, for free to all players for a limited period of time.

Final Fantasy XIV is arguably one of the most popular MMOs currently available on the market. The game has seen a massive surge in popularity over recent years, resulting in streamers such as Asmongold and Preach flocking to the game to try it themselves.

With the massive conclusion to the story in the most recent Endwalker expansion, Final Fantasy XIV is now offering existing owners or purchasers of the starter edition an entire expansion for free. Stormblood is the second expansion after the base game, following the events of Heavensward. Heavensward is available to play as a part of the game’s free trial, which includes both the base and first expansion.

The limited-time event will run from March 27, 2023 and will end about two months afterward on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 6:59 AM PDT. Players are able to keep the Stormblood expansion after the event ends, as long as they’ve claimed it during the event duration.

It is worth noting that as Final Fantasy XIV is a subscription-based MMO, players will need to have an active subscription in order to play through Stormblood. However, the price of the entire expansion itself will be free and remain in the player’s account past the event’s end date.

Square Enix Players will be able to reach level 70 and the city of Kugane in Stormblood.

This is a perfect event for players looking to get into Final Fantasy XIV, as they’ll be able to use the free trial to complete the main story and Heavensward. After finishing, from there they can decide whether or not the game is for them. If so, they’ll be able to grab the entirety of the Stormblood expansion completely free.

Stormblood as an expansion offers players many benefits, including a raised level cap of 70, 6 new zones, 2 new classes, and a continuation of the story from Heavensward.

Free login campaign announced alongside Stormblood event

Alongside this announcement, FFXIV also announced they were running a free login campaign. This free login campaign allows returning players to gain up to 4 free total days of play, all without having to subscribe.

This event will run from Monday, 27 March 2023 at 1 AM PDT (8:00 AM GMT) and end on Monday, 8 May 2023 at 7:59 AM PDT (2:59 PM GMT).

