FFXIV players bewildered as new currency makes Xbox “the worst place to play”

Final Fantasy XIV players expressed their confusion at the new currency implemented for Xbox players, making it one of the “worst” places to play the MMO.

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular MMOs available at the moment. With a fantastical story, friendly community, and tons of content both casual and hardcore to complete, it’s struck a chord with millions of gamers.

That is if you can even get into the game in the first place. With a pretty lengthy and confusing process to register and create an account, it’s easily one of the biggest bars to entry for Square Enix’s renowned MMO.

With the recent opening of the Xbox beta players were hoping that this process would be more simplified, but, that’s not the case, with a new currency that has left players scratching their heads.

In order to pay for service fees and optional items on Xbox’s version of FFXIV, players will need to have FFXIV Coins. Therefore if users want to renew their subscription they’ll need to transfer their real-life money into this new currency, further complicating the already lengthy process.

“It’s so funny that we’ve been begging SE to make account management and billing more simplified for 10 years and instead of doing that they made it even more complicated for no reason” one user stated.

Square Enix FFXIV is likely to see an influx of players with the major expansion Dawntrail later this year.

Players theorized this is Microsoft’s way of getting “their cut”, now with the MMO on their consoles as well.

“The issue with FF14 not being on Xbox before was due to them wanting their own servers or having users pay for Live while also paying for their subscription to 14.”

Some went so far as to say that this makes Xbox the “worst” console to play on.

“Let’s not forget- you NEED Xbox Live to play online, but not for PlayStation… Xbox is the WORST place to play FFXIV,” they claimed.

With the Xbox launch going ahead on March 21st, 2024, only time will tell how this new currency will affect the growing console player base.

