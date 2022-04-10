Asmongold reveals when he’ll return to FFXIV after brief hiatus

Asmongold finally revealed when he’d return to FFXIV after not playing for several months — teasing a re-emergence after the next World of Warcraft expansion is announced on April 19.

MMO fans love seeing Asmon play their favorite games. However, none were more overjoyed than the FFXIV community.

Players were thrilled when the Twitch star first joined and welcomed him aboard in a surprising way, and he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

However, he started playing FFXIV less when New World and Lost Ark came out, which prompted backlash from players who claimed he secretly hated the game, got paid to play it, and seemed happier elsewhere.

Despite that, though, Asmon made it clear that he never really “quit” the game and intended to return at some point. On April 9, he revealed when he plans on doing that — and it could happen before the end of the month.

After talking about his upcoming plans with content, Asmon said: “This is what my general plan with FFXIV is. I’m going to probably do the FFXIV main scenario quests a little bit after they do the next WoW expansion announcement.

“The reason is that I’ll probably want to play WoW for a while because I’ll be excited about that game, and I’ll want to catch up with everything there because a lot of people will be playing.

“I want to do the FFXIV main scenario quests a little bit after that, and that’s going to be on April 19. So, that’s my general vague plan for FFXIV. I don’t want to spend too much time without doing it, but that’s currently what my plan is.”

So, assuming that nothing changes, Asmon’s FFXIV return could be around the corner — which will undoubtedly be music to the ears of the FFXIV community and fans who love watching him play the game.

Asmon also returned to WoW recently after taking a break, and although he’s been vocal about his frustrations with the state of the game, he admitted it’s something he’ll always hop in and out of as he pleases.