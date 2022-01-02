Asmongold calls out FFXIV ‘purists’ who claim he secretly hates the game

Asmongold called out FFXIV ‘purists’ who claim he secretly hates the game, explaining that he doesn’t need their approval and he doesn’t appreciate viewers who “put their baggage” on him.

Asmon has developed an appreciation for FFXIV and its award-winning community ever since he first decided to give it a chance in 2021. In fact, he’s become so fond of the game, he called on Square Enix to make an animated series.

However, that hasn’t stopped critics and ‘purists’ from questioning his sincerity and loyalty to the franchise.

At first, they claimed he wouldn’t give the game a chance. But he did, and he loved it. Now they’re claiming he’s streaming the game less because he secretly hates it.

This time, he decided to clap back.

A fan asked Asmon why he hasn’t been streaming FFXIV as much. They assumed it’s because he’s saving it for whenever he returns to his main channel.

“I don’t really want to get into that,” said Asmon. Then, he set his sights on FFXIV ‘purists’ who assume it’s because he doesn’t like the game as much as he makes it out to be.

“I think there are people that… do these purity tests where they’re like, he’s not a real FFXIV player, he doesn’t really like the game,” he said. “I don’t know what to say.”

“I never put myself in a position where I have to earn people’s approval, aside from streaming, of course. I don’t like putting myself in a position where I have to earn people’s approval.”

Ultimately, he thinks it’s “good” if people who think that refuse to him stream because he doesn’t appreciate viewers who “put their baggage” on him.

Asmon might be streaming FFXIV less than he was a few weeks or months ago. However, he hasn’t stopped.

He streamed it twice at the end of December 2021, and he’ll stream it again at some point — with or without the approval of ‘purists.’