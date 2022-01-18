Everything we know about the next WoW expansion: Potential release date, Dragon Isles, story

As World of Warcraft Shadowlands draws to a close, here’s everything we know about the next WoW expansion: from its rumored Dragon Isles setting, to possible plotlines.

After a pretty turbulent run, World of Warcraft’s divisive expansion, Shadowlands, will come to a close following the 9.2 update, Eternity’s End.

With The Jailer finally thwarted (we think) and Sylvanas Windrunner freed from her own mental prison, all eyes are on the future to see where players will be able to explore next.

So, here’s a rundown of everything we know about the next WoW expansion; from fan-projected settings to possible story arcs.

Next WoW expansion: Possible release dates

Unfortunately, we don’t see the next chapter of the WoW saga dropping in 2022. This is simply because Shadowlands patch 9.2 hasn’t gone live yet, and is still out for testing on the Public Test Realm (PTR.)

A January 18 tweet from Blizzard Leader, Mike Ybarra, notes that a series of recent product reviews have been undertaken, hinting that he “can’t wait until we can share with all of you.” WoW’s new expansion may, in fact, be on this list, meaning an announcement is due soon.

A couple awesome product reviews last week – really proud of the teams focus on our players. Another this week then 2 more last week of January. Can’t wait until we can share with all of you. #blizzard #exciting — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) January 18, 2022

Next WoW expansion possible settings: The Dragon Isles

Following the release of a mount and pet pack featuring some scaled avian creatures, players believe that the next WoW expansion will take place in The Dragon Isles, a zone initially set to release in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

The area was designed as a raid, and while it does exist in Alpha and Beta form, it has never been touched since. Considering Blizzard are planning on harkening back to past glory days and reportedly have the area almost ready to go, it’ll be interesting to see if fan theories are proven correct.

Potential plot: “Lightlands”

Following in-game dialogue from an NPC, some believe that the new WoW expansion’s story could revolve around the Lightbound, a mysterious race who we know very little about.

Having expelled the Mag’har Orcs from Draenor in the Warlords of Draenor expansion, a brief reappearance in Battle for Azeroth is all we’ve seen since of these majestic creatures. Given that the Light seems intertwined with the fates of our heroes, perhaps it will be the only way to truly purify Sylvanas and fallen king, Anduin Wrynn, of the Jailer’s corruption.

So that’s everything we know about the next WoW expansion and what it may include. We’ll keep this page updated as we learn more, but until then be sure to check out our dedicated World of Warcraft page for all the latest news.