Viral FIFA 22 TikTok reveals insane attacking formation & custom tactics

Picking the best FIFA 22 custom tactics and formations is the key to success in Ultimate Team, and a viral TikTok clip on the game’s release date has some top tips.

EA SPORTS launched the Standard Edition on October 1, rounding off a week of excitement for FUT players. From the Web App launch to EA Play, there’s been a lot of ways to prepare for life on the newest installment.

Now that everybody has access to the game, the number of people searching through the menus to find meta tips and tricks is much higher.

While some players complained about scoring being more difficult in early access, it hasn’t taken long for one user to find a way of making attacking much easier.

FIFA 22 TikTok clip reveals best attacking formation

Formation: 4-1-2-1-2

On September 28, TikTok user juniorhobogaming posted a short clip on the platform, revealing a system that they’ve had a lot of joy with.

During the video, which has amassed over 270,000 likes on his channel, he suggests using the 4-1-2-1-2 formation. This, in recent years, has been one of the most effective offensive setups and it looks like it’s back.

Player instructions

For player instructions, it’s recommended to use Stay Central and Get In Behind on both strikers. For the CAM, Stay Forward, and the two wingers on Cut Inside, with Get In Behind.

As for protecting your defense, the CDM should be on Stay Back While Attacking, Cut Passing Lanes, and Cover Center.

The fullbacks are also Stay Back While Attacking. Everything else in relation to custom tactics should be left on default.

For more tips on FIFA 22 best formations and custom tactics, check out our comprehensive guide for multiple different systems.