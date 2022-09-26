FIFA 23 pack weight explained: Odds for 75+, 82+, 84+, 88+ OVR cards

Opening packs is a huge part of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and is one of the best ways to get your hands on top-tier players, but what are the odds for each of the purchasable packs?

When opening packs, you’re usually looking to receive the highest-rated players possible, as these tend to be worth the most amount of coins on the FUT market.

There are exceptions to this rule, such as a long list of meta players, but overall rating is a good way to know if something will be valuable or not at a glance.

When opening packs, anything over 83 OVR will produce a board animation, and then if you get even higher you may find yourself watching a walkout. All of those FUT pack animations are explained in another guide we have put together.

But knowing the chance you have of getting the top players when buying a pack with FIFA Points or FUT coins is always useful, many of which have been confirmed by EA.

FIFA 23 pack weight odds and chances

FIFA 23 packs can be obtained through seasonal rewards in FUT Division Rivals, Squad Battles FUT Draft, SBCs, and even Weekend League.

Here, we’re going to run through a number of different common Gold packs you can obtain in Ultimate Team, and the chances of pulling cards of different ratings.

While knowing the odds of the packs you’re opening won’t increase your chance of getting a top-tier player, it will set your expectations ahead of time.

FIFA 23 Gold pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 7.7%

= 7.7% Gold 83+ OVR Player = 3.5%

Premium Gold pack odds

Your chances of packing an 84+ rated player in FIFA 23 is increased with the standard premium packs, just slightly:

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 26%

= 26% Gold 84+ OVR Player = 7.3%

Premium Gold Preview pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 26%

= 26% Gold 84+ OVR Player = 7.2%

Premium Gold Players pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 51%

= 51% Gold 86+ OVR Player = 4.2%

Rare Players pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 95%

= 95% Gold 88+ OVR Player = 6.6%

Rare Gold pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 58%

= 58% Gold 86+ OVR Player = 4.3%

FIFA 23 Mega pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 79%

= 79% Gold 87+ OVR Player = 6.6%

Rare Mega pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 92%

= 92% Gold 88+ OVR Player = 4.2%

These figures have been obtained using data from FIFA 22 Preview Packs, which will likely be the same for FIFA 23.

As more details are released, however, we will update this page where needed.