Best formations & player roles to use in EA FC 25 Pro Clubs

Among the many game modes in EA FC 25, Pro Clubs has arguably the highest skill ceiling of all, so you’ll need to be using the best formations and player roles possible to avoid losing games.

Unlike using the meta formations in other modes like Ultimate Team, Clubs is a one-of-a-kind mode that requires a level of coordination and teamwork not seen anywhere else in EA Sports FC.

However, even if you master those skills, not using the best Clubs builds and tactics will mean your efforts were for nothing. As soon as you play against another team that is set up properly, there’s little to no chance that you end up winning.

To help you out, we’ve put together the best formations and custom tactics to use in Clubs, including player roles, build-up styles, and defensive approach, all being new features introduced with FC IQ. Using these setups will help you win more games and get your Club on the right track.

Best formations in Clubs: Tactics codes

The best Clubs formation is 4-3-2-1, as it is the most versatile tactic you can run in EA FC 25. It offers a solid back four that will protect your goal well alongside three midfielders and attackers, whose roles can be tweaked to perfectly fit your team’s preferred playstyle.

Clubs playing on the counter may favor Target Forwards and Box-to-Box midfielders, while sides who prefer controlling possession can utilize False Nines and Deep-lying Playmakers to better keep the ball. Your forwards even have the option to drift wide and stretch play, or you can switch to wingbacks for the same purpose. The 4-3-2-1 lets you adjust your setup freely to make the most of your lineup.

Dexerto 4-3-2-1 is a versatile tactic that can be adjusted to fit your Club’s playstyle.

Best Clubs tactics codes

We’ve created a selection of meta tactics to use in EA FC 25. Here are the tactics codes for these formations that you can enter and use on your Club by selecting ‘Manage Tactics’ on the Tactics screen:

4-3-2-1 : yTKGM2C58vC

: yTKGM2C58vC 4-3-2-1 Narrow: 6DS?VSiAE2a

6DS?VSiAE2a 3-5-2: C$bGcXqJcei

C$bGcXqJcei 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow: Q&o&vYkYa%E

Q&o&vYkYa%E 5-3-2 Holding: &zNYL##6?xQ

&zNYL##6?xQ 4-2-4: $M9$br1svi5

$M9$br1svi5 4-4-2 Flat: Q4p%qY$Xatw

Q4p%qY$Xatw 4-3-3 Attack: bkz62wrj%Zr

bkz62wrj%Zr 4-5-1 Flat: 1H%ZM5F8@yZ

You can learn more about these formations in the section below, where we’ve outlined the tactics and player roles you want to be using with each, as well as how they play and what situations they are useful for.

Best Clubs tactics and player roles for meta formations

4-3-2-1 – yTKGM2C58vC

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-3-2-1

4-3-2-1 Build-Up Style: Balanced

Balanced Defensive Approach: Balanced (50)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB: Fullback (Defend)

Fullback (Defend) CB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) CB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RB: Fullback (Defend)

Fullback (Defend) LCM: Deep Lying Playmaker (Defend)

Deep Lying Playmaker (Defend) CM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) LAM: Playmaker (Roaming)

Playmaker (Roaming) RAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)

Shadow Striker (Attack) ST: Target Forward (Balanced)

Dexerto

This meta 4-3-2-1 setup is a tactic that offers the perfect balance of offence and defense. The back four and the central Holding CM are all primary defenders, while the two other CMs should instead focus on linking up the defence and attack. The RCM plays an especially important role here, as they will be required to get forward and track back, providing value on both ends of the pitch.

For the forwards, the RAM and ST should work in unison to form a front two in possession, with the RAM then dropping back when out of possession. Meanwhile, the LAM is the team’s primary playmaker, roaming the pitch to find open space and play killer balls to the other forwards. The LAM is also expected to drop into midfield to provide additional defensive support when needed.

4-2-3-1 Narrow – 6DS?VSiAE2a

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-2-3-1 Narrow

4-2-3-1 Narrow Build-Up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced (40)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB: Fullback (Defend)

Fullback (Defend) CB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) CB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RB: Fullback (Defend)

Fullback (Defend) LDM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) RDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Roaming)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Roaming) LAM: Half Winger (Attack)

Half Winger (Attack) CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)

Playmaker (Balanced) RAM: Half Winger (Attack)

Half Winger (Attack) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Dexerto

This 4-2-3-1 is a classic setup that gives you a lot of attacking options. Be it the two Half Wingers, overlapping DMs, or the ST constantly running in behind, your CAM will have plenty of options to pick from. This makes it extremely hard to defend, forcing other teams to leave certain areas unprotected. Wherever that turns out to be is your focal point where the goals will come from.

However, using this formation isn’t as reckless as it sounds because there are still several defenders to contain the other team. A solid back four and a dedicated Holding DM will minimize how many opportunities the other side gets. Additionally, all three attacking midfielders should drop back to help out where possible, giving your opponents hardly any room to work with in the middle of the park.

3-5-2 – C$bGcXqJcei

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 3-5-2

3-5-2 Build-Up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced (55)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) CB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)

Ball-Playing Defender (Defend) RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) LDM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) RDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Roaming)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Roaming) LM: Winger (Attack)

Winger (Attack) RM: Winger (Attack)

Winger (Attack) CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)

Playmaker (Balanced) LS: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Advanced Forward (Attack) RS: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Dexerto

Generally speaking, 3-back formations are a bad idea in Clubs because they leave wide areas exposed, which is very easy to exploit. Just about any semi-organized squad will take advantage of this, and it’ll most likely be your team’s downfall. However, 3-5-2 is the lone exception, as the wide players in this setup can function as wingbacks that track back to protect these vulnerable zones.

This makes it a surprisingly solid defensive setup, but its on the attacking end where 3-5-2 really excels. With two wingers, a CAM, and two strikers, this tactic provides a ludicrous amount of attacking options for your team to utilize. You can overlap outwide, play balls through the middle, or even slow things down and control possession; there’s no limit to what offensive scheme is possible in this setup.

4-1-2-1-2 Narrow – Q&o&vYkYa%E

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow

4-1-2-1-2 Narrow Build-Up Style: Short Passing

Short Passing Defensive Approach: High (70)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB: Wingback (Balanced)

Wingback (Balanced) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RB: Wingback (Balanced)

Wingback (Balanced) CDM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) LCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) CAM: Playmaker (Roaming)

Playmaker (Roaming) LS: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Advanced Forward (Attack) RS: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Dexerto

If you enjoy keeping possession and want to be a Club that controls games, 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow is the formation for you. This is one of the only formations in the game that has four central midfielders, packing the middle of the park and leaving the other team with no space. This is not only great for defending central areas but also for moving the ball around and easily evading the other team’s press.

Something you need to be aware of is that the Wingbacks are extremely important. Having these two wide options overlap on the wings is a must to avoid being too narrow, so you’ll want dedicated Club members to occupy these positions. As such, this tactic is better suited to those with a fairly large squad, with the AI not able to fulfill its true potential.

5-3-2 Holding – &zNYL##6?xQ

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 5-3-2 Holding

5-3-2 Holding Build-Up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Deep (30)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) CB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RCB: Wingback (Balanced)

Wingback (Balanced) RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) CDM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) LS: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Advanced Forward (Attack) RS: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Dexerto

As much as we all love the beautiful game, sometimes it’s necessary to throw that away and get pragmatic. If you are struggling to hold a lead in a must-win match, then it’s time to pull out this 5-3-2 Holding, the most defensive setup possible in EA FC 25.

With a flat-back five and another dedicated CDM, it will be brutally difficult for opposing teams to break this down. If that’s not enough, the two CMs will also be tracking back, providing an additional layer of security. It’s usually worth leaving both strikers forward for counterattacks, but if you are truly desperate to win, don’t hesitate to get everyone behind the ball.

4-2-4 – $M9$br1svi5

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-2-4

4-2-4 Build-Up Style: Balanced

Balanced Defensive Approach: High (70)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) LW: Inside Forward (Roaming)

Inside Forward (Roaming) RW: Inside Forward (Roaming)

Inside Forward (Roaming) LS: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Advanced Forward (Attack) RS: Advanced Forward (Complete)

Dexerto

If the 5-3-2 Holding is what you use when you need to keep a lead, the 4-2-4 is what you use when you need a goal. This tactic is extremely attacking, having four dedicated attackers and two CMs that will also be going forward. With six offensive options, this formation maximizes your chance of scoring a goal when it matters most.

Obviously, this isn’t a defensive setup, and you will be vulnerable to counterattacks. However, the four defenders offer some protection, so it’s not like your team will be cut wide open by a single pass. Just be aware that this tactic isn’t something you should play for 90 minutes, but rather something your Club switches to when the situation is desperate.

4-4-2 Flat – Q4p%qY$Xatw

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-4-2 Flat

4-4-2 Flat Build-Up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced (45)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LM: Winger (Attack)

Winger (Attack) LCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend) RCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend) RM: Winger (Attack)

Winger (Attack) LS: Target Forward (Attack)

Target Forward (Attack) RS: Target Forward (Attack)

Dexerto

By all accounts, this 4-4-2 Flat is anti-football at its worst, so naturally it’s extremely effective. The two Target Forwards give the wingers an obvious target to aim crosses at, and most teams won’t have an answer for this. The A.I centerbacks can’t defend it at all, and the number of Clubs that use multiple human defenders is very low, with even fewer actually being good.

Otherwise, the formation’s four defenders should focus on protecting their goal, and all the two CMs have to do is launch through balls to the wingers. It seems so simple, but this really is one of the most effective counterattacking tactics you can use in Clubs, especially once your wingers unlock Whipped Pass+ at level 42.

4-3-3 Attack – bkz62wrj%Zr

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-3-3 Attack

4-3-3 Attack Build-Up Style: Short Passing

Short Passing Defensive Approach: High (70)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB: Wingback (Balanced)

Wingback (Balanced) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RB: Wingback (Balanced)

Wingback (Balanced) LCM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) LAM: Inside Forward (Balanced)

Inside Forward (Balanced) CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)

Playmaker (Balanced) RAM: Inside Forward (Balanced)

Inside Forward (Balanced) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Dexerto

This is an alternative to the 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow that provides a more versatile set of attacking player roles. In this 4-3-3 Attack, the two Inside Forwards operate as both wingers and strikers to take advantage of wherever the space is on the pitch. This gives your CAM plenty of options to choose from, especially when you add in the Box to Box CM, who will inevitably be making overlapping runs.

While it is very good at controlling possession, this tactic is vulnerable to counterattacks. As such, your team needs to be willing to track back and defend, or else you’ll concede a lot of goals. The 4-3-3 Attack isn’t the easiest formation to use, but it can definitely be a potent option if used by a capable side who knows what they are doing.

4-5-1 Flat – 1H%ZM5F8@yZ

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-5-1 Flat

4-5-1 Flat Build-Up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: High (70)

Player Roles:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LM: Inside Forward (Balanced)

Inside Forward (Balanced) LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) CM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) RM: Inside Forward (Balanced)

Inside Forward (Balanced) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Dexerto

The 4-5-1 is a great choice for Clubs who want the freedom to change how they play as a game develops. This formation and the chosen player roles work in a wide range of systems with no further adjustments being necessary, making it a good option for when you aren’t certain of what to expect from the other team.

The packed midfield lets you play possession football, the two wide players are available if your team wants to go more direct, and the LCM and RCM can adapt how attacking they are depending on the score. It’s this flexibility that makes this a strong choice to start a game with, even if you choose to change to another tactic once you figure out the team’s gameplan.

For more options, check out the best formations in FUT, as many of those are viable in Clubs too. You’ll also want to make sure that you are using the best camera settings, learn all about this year’s best stadiums, and how to fix menu lag with one simple change.