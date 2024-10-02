EA FC 25 players terrified of ICON SBC ahead of first FUT Champs weekend league

At first glance, a loan Base Icon Player Pick looks like a rather unassuming Squad Building Challenge, but players soon realized that it had massive implications for the first FUT Champs weekend league in EA FC 25.

For FC 25’s Ultimate Team daily content release on Wednesday, EA released Team of the Week 3 and a Loan Base Icon Player Pick. For an 84 overall squad, players can choose one of three Icon choices for a 10-match loan. In total, this SBC is only around 13,500 coins, making it easy to complete regardless of your budget.

If you strike gold, you can temporarily have ICONs such as 95 overall Pele, 93 Ronaldinho, or 93 Johan Cruyff in your squad. Ironically, EA reduced the number of FUT Champs games from 20 to 15, meaning players will have these ICONs for most of the weekend league action.

The first round of FUT Champs kicks off this Friday, October 4, creating a perfect opportunity to use these loans. Community members fear they will have to face some of Ultimate Team’s best cards just one week after the title officially launched on September 27.

Dexerto Most FC 25 players should be able to complete this SBC.

DonkTrading identified the SBC and noticed how it coincidentally lines up with FUT Champs.

One player responded with a nightmare scenario of being 14-0 and having to go up against an opponent with a loan 94 overall Ronaldo in the final match to secure a perfect weekend.

Other users agree as they prepare their teams and mental fortitude for the upcoming challenge. “Can’t wait to play ICONs every game” a second commenter added.

“It is pathetic if you are going to use loan players in your weekend league teams,” a third user argued.

Thankfully, most Base ICONs wouldn’t be classified as game-changers, which players will most likely get from the SBC. However, since it’s so early in the title’s life cycle, any Base Icon will make a noticeable impact.

If you need an Ultimate Team squad to compete against all of the incoming ICONs, check out our guide on the best budget teams.