Top 5 players from TOTW 6 that you need for your FUT squad - Dexerto

Top 5 players from TOTW 6 that you need for your FUT squad

Published: 4/Nov/2020 23:32

by Nate Searl
TOTW FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

The sixth Team of the Week is here, which means there are 23 new players that have hit the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT transfer market. Here are the five best cards to use from TOTW 5.

We now know the cards for TOTW 6, which means that they will start showing up on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market. This week brings the usual haul of new and valuable cards, so we’re here to tell you which ones you should keep an eye on.

While most TOTW cards are somewhat usable, not all of them are worth adding to your squad or investing in. Here are the top five you should be keeping an eye on, however, as we head into another week of FUT Champs and Division Rivals.

5. Callum Wilson

FIFA 21 TOTW 6
FUTWIZ
Wilson makes for a great budget Striker

Don’t let Wilson’s 82 Overall rating fool you, this is a good card. His 86 Pace and 82 Shooting attributes are great for any striker, and he also has 4-star skill moves with an 81 Dribbling.

Wilson’s in-game stats are in the right place and while he won’t be a top-tier pick, he should work well on budget teams alongside other popular Premier League players. Don’t be too quick to overlook him.

4. Karim Benzema

FIFA TOTW 21
FUTWIZ
Benzema goes from 89 Overall to 90 Overall

Benzema is the highest rated card this week, at 90 Overall, but he falls short in a few categories. His 76 Pace is low for a striker, but he does have 4-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot.

While he may not be the fastest, Benzema is still a great player to have. He’s a French player in LaLiga, which means he has good chemistry links with popular players like Mbappe and Messi. His TOTW card should go for a solid price on the Transfer Market.

3. Serge Gnabry

FIFA 21 TOTW 6
FUTWIZ
Gnabry gets a small attribute boost

Bayern Munich has some of the best midfielders in the world in FIFA 21, and at left mid they have Serge Gnabry. Gnabry’s TOTW card has all the right attributes to be successful. His 92 Acceleration is exceptionally good for getting a quick burst of speed.

Gnabry will excel at getting to the wide areas and crossing the ball in with his 81 Crossing rating. His dribbling and shooting should also allow him to get open and score goals. He also has a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves to help give him an edge over his defenders.

2. Hakim Ziyech

FIFA 21 TOTW 6
FUTWIZ
Ziyech makes the transition to RW

Ziyech gets a change from CM to RW for his TOTW card. His standard card is one of the best budget CMs on the market, and his TOTW card might just appear in the high ranks. His only real weakness is a 2-star weak foot.

The former Ajax star does have 5-star skill moves, 82 Pace, and 84 Dribbling. Where he really shines, however, is his passing, and as a winger this is crucial. He has an incredible 89 crossing rating along with 90 vision and a 90 long pass rating. Since he’s in the Premier League, he also has good chemistry with other popular players.

1. Joao Felix

FIFA 21 TOTW 6
FUTWIZ
Felix gets a big stat boost for his TOTW card

Felix’s standard card is already popular due to his 5-star skill moves. His TOTW card makes him a striker and also has 5-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot. His Dribbling is up to 86 and his Pace is up to 84.

This card gives FIFA 21 players a great option for a LaLiga striker. He also is Portuguese which gives him a good chemistry link with the ever-popular Cristiano Ronaldo or the likes of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. This card will surely be valuable moving forward, so try to get your hands on it if you can!

Make sure to keep checking the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market to see how these cards are doing. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any big updates on must-have cards, new announcements, and more.

RunTheFUTMarket reveals handy FIFA 21 tips to win more FUT Champs games

Published: 4/Nov/2020 20:59

by Alex Garton

FIFA 21 FUT Champions

Winning FUT Champ games in FIFA 21 without using the meta formations and strategies can be difficult, but YouTuber RunTheFUTMarket has revealed some great tips to help you do just that. 

It’s been nearly a month since the release of FIFA 21 and players are finally getting to grips with the changes made in this year’s title.

Out of everything in FIFA 21, the weekly FUT Champions Weekend League is one of the most popular modes in the community, giving players of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for rewards across a period of 30 matches.

EA Sports
The FUT Champions event takes place every weekend.

Players are looking to grasp every possible advantage to win their FUT Champions games. Unfortunately, that means a lot of players are opting to play the meta formations and maintain a lot of depth. For players who do not like to play in this manner, it can be difficult to compete against this style of play.

A recent video released by RunTheFUTMarket has revealed some great tips to help players win more FUT Champions games whilst maintaining their own style of play.

RunTheFUTMarket’s tips For FUT Champions

The first tip he recommends is for players to find a formation that works for them: “Find a formation that works for you, then start to understand what can I do in this formation to limit my counter-attacks and increase my attacks.”

This is a basic one but it’s definitely important for improving in FUT Champs. There’s no point playing a style of FIFA you dislike, try out new formations and tactics to figure out which style you prefer. This is a process that may take some time but is definitely worth it in the long run.

Of course, it’s important to try out these formations in friendlies and not in competitive modes so you can find your feet. Building up your confidence and practice with a certain formation is the best way to improve.

EA Sports
Practising a formation in friendlies is the best way to build up your confidence.

Next, the YouTuber stresses the importance of not losing the ball in the middle of the pitch. “You don’t want to lose the ball with your center-mids because counter-attacks are so important this year, don’t lose the ball in a scenario where you’re going to be 3v3 or 2v3.”

In FIFA 21, counter-attacks are difficult to thwart once they have begun. Recognizing their danger and making the effort to avoid losing the ball with your midfielders is sure to stop you from conceding as many goals.

Finally, Nick emphasizes the importance of tactics in FIFA 21: “This year, in my opinion, is the most tactical FIFA we’ve ever had ever, I really suggest that when you guys are playing and your formation is not clicking, go to the menu, then the squad screen and understand what your opponent is playing.”

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each formation is key in making tactical changes mid-game.

Once you’ve analyzed what your opponent is trying to do with their formation, you can make the necessary changes to counter their strategy. The key is to be versatile with your tactics and be able to adapt depending on your opponent’s strategy. This comes with understanding each formation alongside their strengths and weaknesses.

He rounds off his tips and tricks with a reminder to use manual defending; although the AI in FIFA 21 good, directly controlling your defenders will always be more effective.