Top 5 players from TOTW 6 that you need for your FUT squad - Dexerto

The sixth Team of the Week is here, which means there are 23 new players that have hit the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT transfer market. Here are the five best cards to use from TOTW 5.

We now know the cards for TOTW 6, which means that they will start showing up on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market. This week brings the usual haul of new and valuable cards, so we’re here to tell you which ones you should keep an eye on.

While most TOTW cards are somewhat usable, not all of them are worth adding to your squad or investing in. Here are the top five you should be keeping an eye on, however, as we head into another week of FUT Champs and Division Rivals.

5. Callum Wilson

Don’t let Wilson’s 82 Overall rating fool you, this is a good card. His 86 Pace and 82 Shooting attributes are great for any striker, and he also has 4-star skill moves with an 81 Dribbling.

Wilson’s in-game stats are in the right place and while he won’t be a top-tier pick, he should work well on budget teams alongside other popular Premier League players. Don’t be too quick to overlook him.

4. Karim Benzema

Benzema is the highest rated card this week, at 90 Overall, but he falls short in a few categories. His 76 Pace is low for a striker, but he does have 4-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot.

While he may not be the fastest, Benzema is still a great player to have. He’s a French player in LaLiga, which means he has good chemistry links with popular players like Mbappe and Messi. His TOTW card should go for a solid price on the Transfer Market.

3. Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich has some of the best midfielders in the world in FIFA 21, and at left mid they have Serge Gnabry. Gnabry’s TOTW card has all the right attributes to be successful. His 92 Acceleration is exceptionally good for getting a quick burst of speed.

Gnabry will excel at getting to the wide areas and crossing the ball in with his 81 Crossing rating. His dribbling and shooting should also allow him to get open and score goals. He also has a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves to help give him an edge over his defenders.

2. Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech gets a change from CM to RW for his TOTW card. His standard card is one of the best budget CMs on the market, and his TOTW card might just appear in the high ranks. His only real weakness is a 2-star weak foot.

The former Ajax star does have 5-star skill moves, 82 Pace, and 84 Dribbling. Where he really shines, however, is his passing, and as a winger this is crucial. He has an incredible 89 crossing rating along with 90 vision and a 90 long pass rating. Since he’s in the Premier League, he also has good chemistry with other popular players.

1. Joao Felix

Felix’s standard card is already popular due to his 5-star skill moves. His TOTW card makes him a striker and also has 5-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot. His Dribbling is up to 86 and his Pace is up to 84.

This card gives FIFA 21 players a great option for a LaLiga striker. He also is Portuguese which gives him a good chemistry link with the ever-popular Cristiano Ronaldo or the likes of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. This card will surely be valuable moving forward, so try to get your hands on it if you can!

Make sure to keep checking the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market to see how these cards are doing. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any big updates on must-have cards, new announcements, and more.