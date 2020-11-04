FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1: RTTF start time, players, predictions - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have confirmed much of November will be all about the FIFA 21 Road to the Final promo in Ultimate Team, confirming a start date and a couple of players in contention for RTTF cards.

The game’s developers have rolled out multiple promos already in FIFA 21, including their weekly TOTW program, Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, and even Flashbacks too.

Next up is one based on the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as we saw last year.

A few details have already been rubbed stamped by EA, so let’s run through everything we know so far about the next major promo event.

When does FIFA 21 Road to the Final start?

On November 3, EA confirmed that the Road to the Final promo starts up in FIFA 21 on November 6. Just like other promo events, it will start up at 6pm (BST).

It will likely span over the next two weeks, with two different sets of cards released.

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

On the same day of that announcement, they also revealed the first two players up for RTTF SBC contention.

The winner of Real Madrid’s game against Inter Milan would see their player handed a boosted card, which we now know will be Isco after his team won 3-2 in the CL Group Stage match.

Read More: FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 start time and predictions

It may have left people wondering what happens in the event of a draw. For future reference, a tweet from the devs said: “In the event of a draw, the player from the club higher in the group after Matchday 3 will get it”.

There can be only one ⚔ The player from the winning team in today's @realmadriden vs. @Inter group stage match will receive a Road to the Final SBC item! (In the event of a draw, the player from the club higher in the group after Matchday 3 will get it)#RTTF starts Nov 6 👀 pic.twitter.com/oR5kCvWjDy — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 3, 2020

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

Thus far, the only one we know for sure will be included in November 6’s team is Isco, which will be a huge boost for teams full of Real Madrid or Spanish players.

Not to mention if you have a La Liga team, but let’s face it, Madrid players one way or another were always going to be included.

When future picks are announced, we’ll update this article.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, though we can certainly speculate about the teams selected.

Liverpool

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Chelsea

Manchester United

Barcelona

Ajax

Lyon

Napoli

Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich

Sevilla

Arsenal

Roma

Juventus

Leicester

Feyenoord

Celtic

Lazio

When we have official card news, we’ll be the first to let you know. Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch for more details as we approach release time.