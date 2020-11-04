 FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1: RTTF start time, players, predictions - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1: RTTF start time, players, predictions

Published: 4/Nov/2020 11:54 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 11:58

by David Purcell
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have confirmed much of November will be all about the FIFA 21 Road to the Final promo in Ultimate Team, confirming a start date and a couple of players in contention for RTTF cards. 

The game’s developers have rolled out multiple promos already in FIFA 21, including their weekly TOTW program, Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, and even Flashbacks too.

Next up is one based on the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as we saw last year.

A few details have already been rubbed stamped by EA, so let’s run through everything we know so far about the next major promo event.

When does FIFA 21 Road to the Final start?

FIFA 21 RTTF
EA SPORTS
Road to the Final is coming soon in FIFA 21.

On November 3, EA confirmed that the Road to the Final promo starts up in FIFA 21 on November 6. Just like other promo events, it will start up at 6pm (BST).

It will likely span over the next two weeks, with two different sets of cards released.

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

On the same day of that announcement, they also revealed the first two players up for RTTF SBC contention.

The winner of Real Madrid’s game against Inter Milan would see their player handed a boosted card, which we now know will be Isco after his team won 3-2 in the CL Group Stage match.

It may have left people wondering what happens in the event of a draw. For future reference, a tweet from the devs said: “In the event of a draw, the player from the club higher in the group after Matchday 3 will get it”.

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

Thus far, the only one we know for sure will be included in November 6’s team is Isco, which will be a huge boost for teams full of Real Madrid or Spanish players.

Not to mention if you have a La Liga team, but let’s face it, Madrid players one way or another were always going to be included.

When future picks are announced, we’ll update this article.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

Firmino fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Liverpool will surely be one of the teams to be picked for the promo.

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, though we can certainly speculate about the teams selected.

  • Liverpool
  • Real Madrid
  • Manchester City
  • Chelsea
  • Manchester United
  • Barcelona
  • Ajax
  • Lyon
  • Napoli
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Bayern Munich
  • Sevilla
  • Arsenal
  • Roma
  • Juventus
  • Leicester
  • Feyenoord
  • Celtic
  • Lazio

When we have official card news, we’ll be the first to let you know. Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch for more details as we approach release time.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 live: release time, TOTW player leaks

Published: 4/Nov/2020 6:41

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 6, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including new leaks, the promo’s expected release time, and more.

This week’s TOTW 6 lineup looks to be relatively top-heavy. There are standout defenders ⁠— Dortmund’s Mats Hummels and Wolves’ Nelson Semedo are just two ⁠— but overall it was a good week for goalscorers around the world.

Madrid’s Karim Benzema should be a sure thing this time around after banging in two against Huesca, while Atalanta’s Luis Muriel scored a brace in just 46. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), and Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) could be tips for Premier League in-forms as well.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when it will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, early in-form card leaks, and our team predictions.

Team of the Week 6 start time

On November 4, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the sixth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 6 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account, @UltimateTeamUK — we always make sure to share the new FUT team as soon as it’s live.

Karim Benzema points to sky in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team match.
EA SPORTS
Karim Benzema struck twice for Madrid on the week, and seems to be set for another boosted FUT card.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 leaks

Another Team of the Week, more TOTW leaks; this time around, FIFA insider itsZTradingx, who has tipped multiple correct in-forms in the last month, has unveiled a handful of stars in the boosted Nov. 4 squad coming to Ultimate Team.

According to the Twitter leaker, Karim Benzema, Kyle Walker (a fullback version this time), Mats Hummels, and one of this year’s cover stars, João Félix, are all in the next Team of the Week.

Chelsea’s new star midfielder Hakim Ziyech is also reportedly in the team. This will see his rare One to Watch card upgraded, likely up to an 86-rated midfield card.

The FIFA leaker also suggested a number of rumored in-forms wouldn’t actually make it into TOTW 6. These include Thomas Partey, Nelson Semedo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Diogo Jota, all of whom were rumored earlier this week.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked so far:

  • Karim Benzema
  • Kyle Walker
  • Mats Hummels
  • João Félix
  • Hakim Ziyech (OTW)

If more TOTW leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Stock up on Chelsea's star midfielder; his OTW could be even better soon!
EA SPORTS
Stock up on Chelsea’s star midfielder; his OTW could be even better soon!

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 6 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 6 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Keylor Navas – PSG
  • Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • Marcel Sobottka – Fortuna Dusseldorf
  • Nelson Semedo – Wolves
  • Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
  • Gabriel – Arsenal
  • Theo Bongonda – Genk
  • James Ward-Prowse – Southampton
  • Pedro Gonclaves – Sporting Lisbon
  • Davy Klaassen – Ajax
  • Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea
  • Cristian Tello – Real Betis
  • Noah Okafor – Real Bull Salzburg
  • Gervinho – Parma
  • Gelson Martins – Monaco
  • Diogo Jota – Liverpool
  • Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid 
  • Luis Muriel – Atalanta 
  • Teemu Pukki – Norwich City
  • Siriki Dembele – Peterborough 
  • Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • Camilo – Mazatlán FC
Diogo Jota celebrates in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS
Diogo Jota has been in red-hot form for Liverpool; could it lead to an in-form card?

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 6. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!